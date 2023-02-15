Prep girls basketball
Marysville High senior guard Sophia Rogers posted a double-double of team-highs 23 points and 10 steals to pace the fourth-seeded Indians to their first postseason win in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV girls basketball playoffs Tuesday night in Marysville.
Rogers and Marysville (25-4) routed No. 13 Ripon, 60-15 to advance to the quarterfinals for a second straight year.
Demi Boykin followed Rogers offensively with 13 points, while Karisma Briggs posted seven points and 10 rebounds against Ripon (11-16). Up next is a home quarterfinal showdown today at 7 p.m. against Hughson – a 65-32 winner over No. 12 Sutter.
Hughson (22-6) finished as co-champions of the Trans Valley League with Riverbank.
In the Northern Section, East Nicolaus (22-5) leads the mid-valley with a No. 2 overall seed and first playoff appearance today at home against No. 10 Quincy beginning at 6 p.m. East Nicolaus needs two wins to reach the D-V finals Feb. 25 at Shasta College.
In D-IV, Pierce, of Arbuckle, earned a three-seed and will be in action today at 7 p.m. against Central Valley in one of four quarterfinal games. Pierce needs two wins to reach the championship, scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Feb. 25 at Shasta College.
Prep boys basketball
Colusa opens postseason Friday
Colusa earned the No. 2 overall seed in the Northern Section Division IV playoffs and will begin its playoff run at home against the winner of the 7-10 matchup between Anderson and Oroville on Friday at 7 p.m.
Colusa finished the regular season with wins in 23 of its last 24 games for an overall record of 23-5.
Colusa needs two wins to reach the D-IV championship scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at Shasta College.
In Division V, Williams, of Colusa County, earned a No. 3 seed following its run through the Mid-Valley League and will host No. 6 Trinity Friday for a 7 p.m. scheduled game.
Williams finished 19-6 and closed the regular season on a six-game win streak.
In D-VII, Princeton earned a No. 2 seed and will open playoffs today against No. 7 Maxwell beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Eagles need two wins to reach the finals played at 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Shasta College.
Prep girls soccer
Live Oak (14-4-2) earned a second-seed and will host No 7 Anderson today at 3 p.m. in the first of two wins that the Lions will need to reach the D-II finals, set for noon Feb. 25 at the highest seed available.
Prep boys soccer
Live Oak (16-0-4) earned a No. 2 seed and will be at home today against No. 7 Yreka beginning at 3 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the NSCIF D-II playoffs.
The Lions need two wins to reach the finals, scheduled for noon on Feb. 25 at the highest seed available.
To purchase Sac-Joaquin Section tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and search for your game. For the Northern Section visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your game.
Pro baseball
River Cats release schedule
The Sacramento River Cats, triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, announced game times for all 75 home games in 2023.
The River Cats, who are entering their first season under the Sacramento Kings’ umbrella, will welcome the PCL East Champion El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) to Sutter Health Park for Opening Night on April 4 at 6:45 p.m.
All Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday home games will have 6:45 p.m. first pitches, while Saturdays are set for 6:37 p.m. All Friday and Saturday home games will have postgame fireworks.
During the work week, the River Cats have five 12:05 p.m. Wednesday day games throughout the season, with the other seven Wednesdays starting at 6:45 p.m.
All Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m., where kids can run the bases postgame. All kids 12 and under can also join Dinger’s Kids Club where they will receive a ticket for every Sunday Funday game. Parent Packs are also available for purchase.
Visit Rivercats.com for all promotions information. Single game tickets go on sale March 5.
Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.