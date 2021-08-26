Ashley Baggett dished out 16 assists, while Abbi Redfield (6 kills) and Angelica Lewis (5 kills) combined to lead Marysville High’s volleyball offense during a four-set (25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23) victory at home over Forest Lake Christian of Auburn Thursday night.
Marysville volleyball coach Annie Wooten said the team is improving the way it attacks the net.
“We got young girls, a lot of juniors,” Wooten said. “I am always telling them to be smart (with the ball). It’s not always about killing the ball. They were smart and used it to their advantage.”
Baggett added two service aces, Lewis led the way with three.
Marysville (2-0) travels to Sutter to compete in the Battle of the Buttes on Saturday. The Indians open pool play with Pierce at 8 a.m.
Sutter sweeps Willows in straight sets
In front of its home fans for the first time, Sutter High girls volleyball swept Willows in straight sets (25-21, 25-18, 28-26) Thursday night.
Natalee Gardner had 18 digs, while Cassidy Driver produced seven aces and eight digs for the Huskies (3-6).
Setter Mia Minard had 42 assists, and 8 kills. Gracie Langsdorf finished with 6 kills and 3 blocks
Sutter hosts the Battle of the Buttes Saturday.