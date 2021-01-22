The Marysville High baseball team was out in full force this week conditioning and working on baseball drills in hopes that the team will be ready for what is scheduled to be a March 22 season-opener.
That would be a nonleague game under the COVID-19 state modifications where teams are only allowed to play games against schools in their own county or a neighboring county following approval from the counties’ health department.
In addition, both teams’ counties must be in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Unless pushed back, the California Interscholastic Federation said that high school athletics can begin Monday, Jan. 25, with cross country, golf, skiing/snowboarding, swimming and diving, tennis, along with track and field, which are all purple-tier-permitted sports.
Marysville coach Bill Rollins said that Monday remains the target start date – if it doesn’t start then, it reschedules each of the other sports under the tier system, including baseball.
Rollins said last year Marysville played just six games before it was shut down, so he is trying to remain optimistic that a 2021 season will take place.
“For the sake of baseball and softball I hope that there is a full season,” Rollins said. “... Or some version of a season.”
In order to stay compliant with the state and county protocols, Rollins said there is a lot that he, his staff and players need to do during practice and the season. It begins with a temperature and symptom check for each player before the day’s workouts.
Following COVID clearances, Rollins said the team goes into offensive and defensive drills with masks and sanitized baseballs before switching gears to the school’s outdoor gym available to each sport.
However, athletes cannot workout with more than one team or group as a part of the COVID-19 reopening guidelines.
“Kids have to be in one cohort,” Rollins said.
While masks are not necessarily required when athletes are on the field engaged in a workout, Rollins wants his team to be cognizant of the need to wear a facial covering anytime proper distance is not an option.
“Any players in a spot where it is difficult to achieve proper distance, they need to have a mask on,” he said.
Overall, he said his players are remaining upbeat and hopeful for a season this year.
Since the pandemic, Rollins said he has been working with his athletes in what he calls a transformational phase.
“As coaches we’re focused on the relationship with each athlete and caring about them as a person,” he said. “COVID restrictions have caused leaders and coaches to view their actions through more of a transformational lens as opposed to a transactional lens. Checking on the mental health of players and providing support is important. Kids do not care how much you know until they know how much you care.”