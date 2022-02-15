The Marysville High boys basketball team has been one of the top Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV teams all season, and on Tuesday the basketball committee awarded the Indians with a No. 3 seed and home first-round playoff game Friday night.
Marysville (23-4), winners of the Pioneer Valley League for a second straight season, will host No. 14 Natomas (15-12), third place out of the Greater Sacramento League, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday night. Head coach Stan Easter and Marysville are 7-1 in the MaxPreps.com era against Natomas.
The teams last met Jan. 26, 2018 – a 65-52 win for Marysville.
A win for Marysville Friday and the Indians will host the winner of the 6-11 matchup featuring Escalon and Venture Academy on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Venture Academy is the six-seed.
Two years ago during the last postseason tournament, Marysville was beaten at home by West Campus, 76-51.
Liberty Ranch (22-5) is the No. 1 seed in the division, followed by No. 2 Calaveras (22-7).
In D-IV girls, Marysville (21-5) also earned a home first-round playoff as a No. 7 seed. The Indians, coached by Marvin Prince, will host No. 10 Highlands, the champions of the Sierra Delta League at 19-2, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The teams last played in 2016 – a 61-31 Highlands victory over Marysville.
The winner advances to the quarterfinals Feb. 21 against No. 2 Dixon or No. 15 Sonora.
In D-II, Yuba City (15-8), fresh off a fourth place finish in the Capital Valley Conference, earned an at-large bid at No. 14, and will travel to No. 3 Del Oro for a 7 p.m. scheduled game on Thursday.
Del Oro (21-7) finished second in the Sierra Foothill League.
YC head coach Dan Hicks said his team is playing at a high level following Monday’s 67-51 loss to Inderkum to round out the regular season.
“The YC girls finished up the regular basketball season with what might have been their best played game of the year,” Hicks said in a statement. “(In a loss) to a playoff bound Division I team the Honkers played as one unit on both offense and defense. They found their open teammate for scores and rotated defensively to take away easy baskets.”
Junior Karine Dhaliwal led the way with 23 points, while Timira Blackwell added 11 points and five assists. Emma Geitner posted a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Thursday’s winner gets either Atwater or Tracy in a 6-11 game on Feb. 21 beginning at 7 p.m.
It’s not known whether Yuba City and Del Oro have squared off dating back to 2004.
In Division VI, Faith Christian, of Yuba City, earned a five-seed following a 15-10 season. The Lions will travel to Tioga, out of Groveland, on Feb. 21 for a 7 p.m. game. The winner gets top-seeded Victory Christian.
To buy playoff tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFSJS and search for your school.
The Sac-Joaquin Section championship games will be played from Feb. 25-26 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
In accordance with NBA and state health and safety guidelines, proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test result is required of all guests two years old and older for entry into the arena.
According to the guidelines, fully vaccinated means at least two weeks after a person’s second dose. For a negative PCR COVID test result, a person must show proof of the result within two days of taking the test.
The antigen test result must be shown within a day of taking the test.
Negative results must be from a test provider or laboratory, displaying the person’s name, type of test and date performed, according to the Golden 1 Center guidelines.
Acceptable proof is either a printed document or email, text or mobile application record displaying the attendee’s information.
Masks are also required of everyone two years old and older at the Golden 1 Center.
To purchase tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your school.
Northern Section
Gridley boys soccer, thanks to an undefeated league championship, earned the No. 1 seed in the Division II playoffs.
The Bulldogs will open up against the winner of the eight-nine game at home versus West Valley or Sutter, which squared late Tuesday – results were not available by the publication date.
Gridley needs two wins to host the D-II finals set for Feb. 26 at the highest seed available.
The rest of the top half of the D-II bracket features No. 4 Yreka, which begins the quarterfinals against the winner of Live Oak and Paradise. Live Oak, third place in the Sacramento Valley League, earned a home first-round game against Paradise.
The bottom half of the bracket is led by Wheatland, which finished second behind Gridley in the BVL. The Pirates earned a No. 2 seed and will host the winner of Enterprise and Lassen in the quarterfinals Thursday at 3 p.m.
Orland got the No. 3 seed and will open up against either Corning or Oroville Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. in Glenn County.
In Division III, Williams, of Colusa County, leads the way as the No. 1 seed. The Yellowjackets won the SVL with an unbeaten mark, and will host No. 8 Maxwell Thursday at 3 p.m.
All first-round games are set for Thursday, with No. 5 Colusa traveling to No. 4 Hamilton and No. 6 Pierce on the road to tackle No. 3 Winters. Both games are scheduled for 3 p.m.
University Prep, of Redding, rounds out the bottom half of the bracket as the No. 2 seed in Division III.
Girls soccer
The Division III bracket, updated Tuesday by the NSCIF office, lowered Colusa to a six-seed to begin the playoffs. The RedHawks will be on the road, instead of at home, to take on county rival Wiliams Thursday at 5 p.m.
University Prep and Winters earned the division’s top-two seeds, respectively, with U-Prep receiving the only bye.
Girls basketball
Pierce leads the mid-valley in Division IV with a No. 3 seed. The Bears, ranked fourth in the section’s final D-IV poll put together by MaxPreps.com, comes into the postseason at 21-6. Head coach Taylor Mcguire’s team will open up Thursday at home against the winner of Gridley and West Valley. The game time has not yet been released, according to the section.
The top-two seeds are University Prep and Lassen in that order.
In Division V, East Nicolaus earned a six-seed and will travel to Butte County Thursday to take on Durham on the road. A tipoff time has not been announced.
East Nicolaus (13-10) is 1-2 against Durham (15-11) this season.
Boys basketball
Pierce, at 18-8, earned the second-seed in Division IV and will host either Sutter or Anderson to begin its playoff push at home Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. Head coach Cody McCullough’s team finished second to Durham in the SVL at 9-1, and will need two wins to get to the finals set for Feb. 26.
Sutter and Colusa both have home games today (Wednesday), with No. 5 Colusa hosting No. 12 Winters at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Sutter welcoming in No. 10 Anderson for a 7 p.m. scheduled battle.
Wheatland travels north to Oroville to begin its playoffs tonight at 7 p.m.
In Division V, Williams earned a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed, while East Nicolaus grabbed the No. 9 seed and will travel to No. 8 Quincy today for a 7 p.m. game.
Durham is the top-seed, while Hamilton comes in No. 2. Both will open up Friday.
In Division VII, Maxwell, of Colusa County, will represent the region in the postseason as a six-seed, and will travel to No. 3 Paradise Adventist Academy to begin its playoff run. The game was played late Tuesday and will be reported in Thursday’s Appeal.
Princeton is the second seed and Butte Valley is the No. 1 seed in the division.
Admission for all playoff games are as follows: $10 for general admission and $5 for senior citizens and students (kindergarten through eighth grade) with an ASB sticker.
To purchase tickets visit https://gofan.co/app/school/CIFNS and search for your school.