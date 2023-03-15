Together, the Marysville High girls and boys basketball teams collected 57 wins this year, en route to runs in the California Interscholastic Federation Northern California state playoffs.
The girls team advanced all the way to the NorCal Final Four where it fell to top-seeded San Domenico on the road.
Still the team won a school record 28 games and advanced further than it ever had in the history of the program, according to Appeal archives. Recently the girls were rewarded with multiple all-Pioneer Valley League selections, including co-Most Valuable Player Karisma Briggs. Briggs averaged a near double-double of 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds for Marysville this year. Joining Briggs were first-team honorees Sophia Rogers, Krystal Briggs, Demi Boykin and Kaliyah Henry, who made the second team.
Wheatland Union High, a first-year member of the PVL, had two players earn second-team all-league: Michaela Davis and Kimiko Cervantes for the Pirates (7-17).
Sutter’s Torrence Harter represented the Huskies (14-15) on the all-PVL team.
Marysville one-upped the girls with 29 wins, including its first Sac-Joaquin Section title in 30 years under head coach Stan Easter.
One of the team’s go-to threats, Joshua Brown Jr, earned co-MVP of the league. He was joined by first-team honorees Kayden Ellyson, Amrin Mann, Shawn Smith and Ambelique Clarke, who earned second-team all-PVL.
At Sutter, another new face of the league, Naseem Bhatti and Jagger Beck were awarded all-league, while Gabriel Braun represented the Lindhurst Blazers on the all-PVL team.
Soccer and other awards will be featured on Saturday.
Editor’s Note: With the winter season finished, the Appeal is asking that all local all-league teams be sent to Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.