Editor’s Note: In a normal year it would be time for spring football camps to be gearing up around the area. This year, however; due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus, many teams are still uncertain about when they can begin working out, and if there will even be a high school football season. When, and if you find out, the fate of your camp and prep football season please reach out to Jeff Larson at 749-4786 and jlarson@appealdemocrat.com. We’re also profiling high school athletes’ home workout regimens during the pandemic. If you’re an athlete who wants to be featured please reach out.
Marysville High football was finally able to kick-start some form of offseason activity on Monday under strict health and safety guidelines surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Head coach Jeff Freeman said many restrictions are in order for the Indians to be able to be on the field right now.
“We have been working on this since April; trying to figure out even if we can do spring ball,” Freeman said. “It’s crazy how we interpret some of these things.”
Freeman said Marysville is running its practices twice a week until July 15 under phase one of the National Federation of High School guidelines, which include an athlete and coach daily screening; limits of 10 per group including the coach; a locker room ban; proper social distancing among workout pods; hand washing of at least 20 seconds; and an encouraged vigilance for each athlete to wash gear immediately following the day; among other things.
There’s also a ban on community water stations, so Freeman had to create a makeshift one out of a 10-foot long PVC pipe, in order for everyone to be able to drink while under the proper six feet of space.
They’re also disinfecting all the equipment, Freeman said, and giving each athlete plenty of COVID-related information prior to each workout.
Much like other schools in the area, Marysville is also forced to ask their players a series of questions pertaining to coronavirus.
Freeman said if one player or coach tests positive the entire group goes into quarantine for two weeks. A temperature check administered in part by Freeman and his training staff, is also a part of the daily pre-workout routine.
Despite all the restrictions, Freeman said his numbers are up from 2019 and his players are encouraged to be able to return to the field.
“We’re pushing 100 kids in our program, up from 10 to 15 a year ago,” Freeman said. “Everybody was happy to see each other; energy was good.”
In collaboration with each of the 10 sections, the CIF will revisit the situation again on July 20 to determine if fall sports can reopen as scheduled.
There are also multiple contingency plans on the table, according to a CIF news release released last week.
“Our goal is to ramp it up as we get more information,” Freeman said. “July 27 is our official start date with (pads). My dream would be to start on time, but realistically it’s Oct. 1, and worst -case not until January.”