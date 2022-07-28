Editor’s Note: The fall 2022 mid-valley sports schedule is fast approaching and schools have already begun submitting schedules for each of their sports. When finalized, please email your fall 2022 sports schedules to Appeal Sports Editor Jeff Larson at jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Marysville High School kicks off its season on the gridiron Aug. 19 with a road bout at neighboring Woodland. Varsity is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. or approximately 20 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
The following week, the Indians travel to Rio Americano for a 7 p.m. scheduled varsity nonleague game at Del Campo High School.
The program’s first game at home is scheduled for Sept. 2 against East Nicolaus in an out-of-section battle that begins at 5:30 p.m. for JV. It’s one of five home games that include a contest against Gridley (Sept. 9), Colfax (Sept. 30), Bear River (Oct. 7), and Twelve Bridges out of Lincoln (Oct. 28).
Another featured game has Marysville traveling to Sutter for a league bout with the Huskies on Sept. 16. Marysville last played Sutter in 2017 and is 0-8 against Ryan Reynolds and the Huskies, which are new to the Sac-Joaquin Section in 2022.
Will Claggett will lead this year’s group after taking over head coaching duties from interim coach Jordan Holmes
Claggett was the defensive coordinator under Cullen Meyer in 2016 when Marysville last made the Sac-Joaquin Playoffs.
Claggett, who played his football at Division I Montana State, said he is hoping to reinvigorate the program that has seen a lot of change on the sidelines the past few years. Jeff Freeman coached Marysville in 2019 but then resigned to take another job out of the area.
Marysville opted out of football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resurfaced in 2021 under Holmes.
The Indians’ first time on the court begins Aug. 15 at Sierra Academy for a nonlegue bout set for 5 p.m. A day later, head coach Annie Wooten’s squad is home for three out of its next four matches starting with Faith Christian, out of Yuba City, on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m.
Marysville’s first cross-county battle begins Aug. 22 at River Valley when the Indians host the Falcons Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
Marysville’s only varsity tournament is Aug. 27 at Sutter. Ten days later, Marysville returns to Sutter to open the expanded Pioneer Valley League against the Huskies in the first of two meetings that are each set for 6 p.m.
Marysville gets Lindhurst for the first time Sept. 8 in Marysville. The next meeting will be Oct. 3 in Olivehurst.
The regular season ends Oct. 19.
Marysville opens its season Sept. 10 at the first of five invitationals, the Nevada Union Invitational Sept. 10 at 8 a.m. The team’s first league contest is set for Sept. 14 at Colfax. Two weeks later, Marysville heads to Sutter for its second league contest, which precedes another bout on the road at Twelve Bridges on Oct. 12.
In November, Marysville has a sub-section meet scheduled for Nov. 5 in Calaveras. A week later, the Sac-Joaquin championships kick off in Folsom beginning at 8 a.m. Nov. 12.
All league meets are scheduled for 3 p.m.
Marysville opens 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 against Twelve Bridges at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Linda. It’s the first of five matches at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club where Marysville plays all its league matches. In PVL action, Marysville will host Center (Sept. 15), Lindhurst (Sept. 20), Colfax (Oct. 4), and Bear River (Oct. 13).
All league matches commence at 3:30 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change.