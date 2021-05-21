UC Santa Barbara track and field has officially qualified five individuals, three men and two women, to represent the program at the NCAA West Regional Preliminaries set to take place next week from May 26-29 in College Station, Texas.
Hosted by the Aggies of Texas A&M University, the top 48 qualifying athletes for each respective event will have their opportunity to get through the qualifying rounds in order to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Eugene, Oregon three weeks from now June 9-12.
The top 12 qualifiers per event in their respective regions will be set as the attendees for the final collegiate showdown in Eugene.
Locally, UCSB senior and Marysville High graduate, Chase Tarr returns to the qualifying rounds thanks to his mark of 220 feet, 8 inches in the javelin at the Fresno Pacific Spring Break invitational back in March.
Currently ranked 20th in the region, Tarr has been a dominant force all season, not losing a single time to collegiate competition since the beginning of this year. He has consistently been throwing between the 65-67 meter range for the past five meets – a possible benchmark to qualify to the national championship.