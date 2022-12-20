Marysville High’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams will be heading south Thursday to take part in a program fundraiser by playing Lathrop in a doubleheader at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Golden 1 Center is home to the Sacramento Kings.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Marysville High’s varsity girls and boys basketball teams will be heading south Thursday to take part in a program fundraiser by playing Lathrop in a doubleheader at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Golden 1 Center is home to the Sacramento Kings.
Marysville boys basketball head coach Stan Easter said Golden 1 Center has a prep program where any team can play inside Golden 1 Center for a fee of $5,000.
“You have to sell a certain amount of tickets for your game to raise the fee to play there,” Easter said in a statement to the Appeal. “Any amount over the $5,000 fee is yours to keep as a fundraiser.”
Easter said the Marysville boys program has played at Golden 1 Center twice before, with the junior varsity and varsity boys hosting a doubleheader in Sacramento.
This year, Easter elected to include the varsity girls program to kickoff Thursday’s doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. against Lathrop.
“Girls basketball is constantly overlooked and I wanted to give them the opportunity to play at Golden 1,” Easter said. “It’s a great group of young ladies who deserve it.”
Easter said Marysville tries to host a doubleheader every year, but missed the last “couple seasons” due to COVID-19.
“Our kids love it because they get the chance to play in an NBA arena,” Easter said. “For our kids this is more than likely the only chance they will have to play in an NBA arena.”
Tickets to the games cost $20 and were sold by Marysville, cheerleaders, coaches and the Marysville student store leading up to the game, Easter said.
It was unclear by press time whether or not Thursday games are sold out.
Marysville boys and girls teams have not faced Lathrop in the MaxPreps era. To date, the Marysville girls are ranked highest in the Sac-Joaquin Section among the four teams. The Indians (9-2) sit at No. 23 in the MaxPreps computerized SJS rankings this week.
The Marysville boys come in Thursday at 7-3, fresh off an 85-11 win over East Nicolaus on Dec. 16. Thursday is the second of a back-to-back, with Marysville kicking off the week today at home against Gridley.
The Marysville girls, winners over Faith Christian, 51-35 on Monday, travel to Gridley today for a 7:30 p.m. scheduled game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.