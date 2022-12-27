Marysville High basketball resumed its program fundraiser of playing a doubleheader at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last week.
Marysville High basketball resumed its program fundraiser of playing a doubleheader at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento last week.
The varsity boys and girls teams each played Lathrop of the Sac-Joaquin Section in a nonleague ballgame.
Marysville head coach Stan Easter said the program that permits prep basketball at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings, costs $5,000. Marysville has been raising money through its cheer program, coaches and student store leading up to the game, which took place on Dec. 22.
“Any amount over the $5,000 fee is yours to keep as a fundraiser,” Easter said in a previous report in the Appeal. “Our kids love it because they get the chance to play in an NBA arena,” Easter said. “For our kids this is more than likely the only chance they will have to play in an NBA arena.”
Easter’s team won its third straight, 77-62 over Lathrop behind 29 points from Amrin Mann and 12 points off the hand of Shawn Smith, who converted 5-of-6 from the field.
Joshua Brown added 10 points for Marysville (9-3).
Marysville opens up the annual Doug Cornelius Classic against reigning California Interscholastic Federation state Division II champion Elk Grove beginning at 8 p.m. at Yuba College’s Marysville campus.
Girls: Marysville 40, Lathrop 36
Marysville squeaked out a 40-36 win over Lathrop. Karisma Briggs scored a team-high 17, sophomore Demi Boykin added 11 for the Indians (11-2).
Marysville led Lathrop by one at halftime, played the Spartans equal in the third and edged its foe by three in the fourth quarter.
