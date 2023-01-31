Fresh off its sixth straight win, the Marysville High girls basketball team gets a second crack at the top team at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV Maxpreps rankings and No. 10 in all of the SJS, published by MaxPreps.com each week through the regular season.
Colfax (21-2, 9-0 PVL) – a 55-30 winner over Marysville at home on Jan. 11 – will travel to Indian Country today for a 7 p.m. scheduled Pioneer Valley League contest at Marysville (20-3, 8-1 PVL).
The Indians have been rolling since their loss to Colfax last month, capped by a 58-12 win over Center of Antelope on Friday, where Karisma Briggs led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Krystal Briggs added 10 points and 12 rebounds to help Marysville build a 17-3 lead on Center and 45-7 lead at halftime.
Colfax has won nine straight all by double-digits to set up its regular season finale with Marysville, ranked 3rd in D-IV and 21st in the SJS MaxPreps rankings, today.
