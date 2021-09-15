The Marysville High volleyball team lost a home game on Wednesday after its opponent, Western Sierra Collegiate Academy walked out during pregame over concerns of the lack of facial coverings worn inside the gym, according to Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono.
Chiono said the opposing coach was under the impression that everyone inside a gym during an athletic contest needed to have a mask on per guidance from the California Department of Public Health.
Chiono said the guidance as of now pertains only to fans, however, CDPH is supposed to update its guidance to include players and personnel on Friday.
Chiono said as of Friday, Sept. 17, everyone inside a Marysville gymnasium will need to have a mask on to attend.
Chiono is asking the public to follow the rules set forth by the CDPH.
He is hoping Wednesday’s canceled event serves as a wakeup call when an opposing coach refuses to play because he “can’t put his kids at risk.”
Marysville will host Colfax Sept. 21 to kick off league.
Marysville and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy are scheduled to play again in Rocklin Oct. 4 beginning at 5 p.m.