Thanks in part to a 12-5 win over a likely at-large postseason team, Yuba City High School, the Marysville softball team has vaulted into the top-15 of the Sac-Joaquin Section MaxPreps’ computer rankings updated each Tuesday through the season.
The poll uses games stored on the database to generate a complete ranking for each section and state.
However, the system also takes into account wins against highly-ranked opponents and strength of schedule. Generally, the more a team wins, the higher the ranking, MaxPreps stated.
MaxPreps will correct errors as they are reported. To ensure the most accurate ranking, MaxPreps asks to update all games as they happen.
Marysville is 12-3 and sits as the highest ranked mid-valley team in the SJS this week. River Valley (13-5-1) comes in 26th, while Yuba City (6-11-1) follows at 43rd in the section. RV strengthened its hold on second place in the Capital Valley Conference with a 4-3 win over third place YC Wednesday.
CVC and the Pioneer Valley League – the latter where Marysville plays – each get three teams into SJS playoffs that are set to begin May 17 across all divisions, according to a news release submitted by the SJS.
YC is in third in the CVC, a game up on Woodcreek – a team that the Honkers beat last week, 4-0.
There are four games left in the regular season.
Marysville, in first in the PVL, looks to bolster its playoff resume at home today (Thursday) against No. 86 Colfax. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. at MHS.
SJS baseball poll
Marysville (21-3) fell slightly to No. 23 in the SJS after falling on the road to Center to snap its 17-game win streak.
The Indians, who were at Bear River late Wednesday in a game that did not finish by the Appeal deadline, remain the top mid-valley team in the latest SJS poll. Yuba City (12-11) is ranked 38th as of Tuesday.
The Honkers may still need to make up ground with five league games left, as the team sits in fifth in the CVC – two places outside of the last automatic bid to the postseason, which begins May 10 for Divisions I-IV and May 11 for D-V-VII.
YC continues its series against No. 25 Roseville (14-9) at home today beginning at 6 p.m. at Winship Field.
The SJS qualifies 83 teams to the playoffs across all divisions.
Northern Section baseball
Colusa (24-0), the lone unbeaten team in the Northern Section, stayed at No. 2 in the latest poll – one spot behind Pleasant Valley out of Chico.
Sutter (19-4-1) remained No. 5 while Wheatland (12-10 1) moved up to No. 10 in Tuesday’s poll.
East Nicolaus (13-9-1) remained at No. 11 in the NSCIF.
NSCIF softball poll
Sutter took over the top spot this week with its 1-0 win over East Nicolaus on April 21. The Huskies are 20-1 overall and deadlocked in the Butte View League with Wheatland at 7-0. The teams play a home-and-home series beginning at 4 p.m. May 10 in Sutter. The series moves to Wheatland May 12 for a 4 p.m. scheduled start.
East Nicolaus is No. 2, one spot ahead of Wheatland, while Live Oak is seventh this week.
NSCIF baseball playoffs begin May 10 and May 17 in softball.