Marysville High product and UC Santa Barbara thrower Chase Tarr will be the first of two Gauchos to compete today (Wednesday) when the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships get underway in Eugene, Oregon. Tarr competes in the men’s javelin at approximately 6:15 p.m., while UCSB senior Astrid Rosvall will run in the semifinals of the women’s 800 meters beginning about 5:14 p.m. Thursday.
The track finals run through Saturday, June 12 at Hayward Field. The action will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and livestreamed at https://bit.ly/3iu3s5U.
Tarr comes into this meet as the third Gaucho in the last seven years on the men’s side to make it to the NCAA Championships in the javelin under the tutelage of director and head coach Cody Fleming.
How he got here
Tarr won the second of three flights at the NCAA preliminaries to finish 11th overall and qualify for nationals.
Missing out on the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to rehab from Tommy John Surgery, the redshirt sophomore has put on display one of the most consistent seasons ever, throwing over 65 meters in six of his last seven meets. He won the Big West Conference Championships in the javelin, and upped himself to fifth on the UCSB All-Time List with a mark of 220 feet, 8 inches in early March at the Fresno Pacific Spring Break Invite.
There are only five returning javelin throwers who are back in Eugene from 2019. The top-9 marks today will advance to the NCAA finals for an additional three throws.