The Marysville High varsity football program is the latest mid-valley school to fall victim to the COVID-19 surge with the Indians electing to proactively pause all football activity for the entire week.
“We’re taking a week off,” Marysville head coach Jordan Holmes Tuesday.
Holmes said the decision was made in a coordinated effort with himself, administration and Athletic Director David Chiono following the recent uptick in quarantined athletes with the program.
“Marysville has paused its varsity football season due to a high number of quarantined athletes so we will not be playing Friday at El Dorado,” Chiono said in a statement. “Our (junior varsity) team is currently active though and they may play.”
Marysville was down seven starters last week in its 49-6 win over Live Oak due to the team’s current situation, Holmes said.
Holmes said the team’s bye week was originally scheduled for Sept. 24, so the plan is to essentially swap bye weeks and play a team to be announced a week from Friday.
Marysville is scheduled to return to practice Monday, Sept. 20, Holmes said.
“The boys will still get to play 10 games,” he said. “We’re trying to get past this little hiccup and hopefully finish the season strong.”
Marysville is off to a 3-1 start following its rout on the road over the Lions last week. Quarterback Thomas Hinojosa completed all four of his passes for 60 yards and rushed for a score. Landin Parks and Elijah Marin each rushed for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns apiece. Parks also caught two passes for 40 yards.
To date, at least seven mid-valley schools, and Gridley, have had games canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Pierce High junior varsity football joined Marysville this week with its game getting canceled due to positive tests and close contact from Fall River, according to Pierce Athletic Director Michael Barber
As a result, Barber said Pierce’s varsity game at Fall River will be moved up to 6 p.m. Friday, Barber said.