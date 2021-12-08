Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 71, River Valley 58
The Indians rallied from a one-point deficit at halftime to take down River Valley on the road and improve to 8-0 on the year.
Marysville coach Stan Easter was pleased with the team’s second-half energy.
“The third quarter our defense picked it up, holding RV to eight points in the quarter and getting eight steals,” Easter said. “Charles Ford started to hit shots for us and those steals led to some easy baskets. Our defense was outstanding and won the game for us.”
Ford had 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Joshua Brown dropped a team-high 22 points for Marysville.
Marysville begins the Les Schwab Tournament, hosted by MHS, today (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. against Golden Sierra (6-0).
Yuba City tips off Mel Good tournament
The Honkers will be vying for their first win today against Kennedy of Sacramento in the return of the 56th Mel Good tournament hosted by Yuba City High School.
YC (0-5) is the last of the fourth game Thursday, set to begin about 8:30 p.m. at Honker Gym in Yuba City.
Kennedy comes in 0-1 on the year.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship game set for 4 p.m. at Honker Gym.
YC Athletic Director Joel Seaman said attendance will not be capped, but everyone inside must wear a mask per guidance on indoor sports from the California Department of Public Health.
Seaman said single-day tickets for adults are $7 and $5 for students. He added there is also a three-day pass that individuals can purchase for $20.
West Valley 68, Colusa 53
Landon Humphrey dropped 19 points, Jose Luna added 13 points in the RedHawks’ loss at home Tuesday.
Colusa fell to 2-3 on the year.
Girls basketball
Colusa splits pair of games
The RedHawks split a pair of games, falling to Pierce last weekend in the finals of the Colusa tournament, 51-20, and defeating Lower Lake, 48-42, Monday.
Colusa is now 4-2 heading into the Durham tournament Thursday against Fall River at a time to be announced later.
Pierce 51, Colusa 20
Jocelyn Medina of Pierce scored 38 of the Bears’ 51 to lead the way over Colusa, according to Colusa head coach Jim Pingrey.
“Despite double teaming her, she was able to score at will – 10-17 shooting from two-point range and 4-12 from three along with 6 for 6 from the charity line,” Pingrey said.
Colusa’s Abby Myers led the RedHawks with eight in the loss.
On Monday, Colusa bounced back with a 48-42 win over Lower Lake.
Myers led the way with 13 points, while Reese Roper registered a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Girls soccer
Yuba City 0, Antelope 0
The Honkers began Capital Valley Conference play Tuesday with a scoreless draw against Antelope.
YC is now 5-2-1 overall and 0-0-1 in CVC play heading into a road game at River Valley Friday at 6 p.m.
Honkers head coach Jerry Schicht said the midfield of Gabby Rojo, Eva Villanueva, Lauren Negrete, Jackie Lopez and Natalie Bender played well, while Tayler Gomez was stellar as goalkeeper.
Sutter 4, Winters 1
Reese Stevenson scored two goals, while Dara Schmidt and Kylie Lemaster each tallied one to help the Huskies stay undefeated at 3-0 on Tuesday.
Swaisy Van Dusen chipped in two assists.
Sutter opens the Garces Tournament in Bakersfield against Burroughs Friday at 4:45 p.m.
Boys soccer
Gridley 3, Las Plumas 3
Ricardo Ramos, Gilberto Jimenez and Eddie Rodriguez each scored for Gridley in Tuesday’s draw.
Gridley is 1-1-1 overall and 0-0-1 in league.
Ricardo Ramos added two assists for the Bulldogs.
Gridley keeper Christian Benitez made seven saves.
Youth football
Shock Doctor is introducing an initiative to help youth 7-on-7 football teams pay for travel expenses to compete at national events.
The Free Play @ Legends initiative is designed to help teams that wouldn’t otherwise have the financial backing to participate on their own, according to the news release.
Free Play @ Legends will provide donations to five different teams at the Legends Showcase, covering $5,000 in expenses for one team at each of the five events. Interested teams can apply by visiting the website at https://bit.ly/3DAFFbu.
There will also be donations made to each program that wins its playoff division at all five Legends Showcase events, ranging up to $2,000 per team to help offset event expenses, the release stated.