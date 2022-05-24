On one of his final practices before taking the field today for a 4 p.m. showdown against second-seeded Calaveras at Sacramento City College in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship, Marysville High baseball coach Bill Rollins said that he wasn’t even born the last time Marysville won an SJS title.
Rollins was born in 1984, a year after Marysville won its one and only SJS prep baseball championship.
1983 was a talented team coached by Byron Randolph and included a number of supremely gifted players, including an outfielder named Neil Stinson.
Stinson, who is the East Nicolaus Unified School District Superintendent and East Nicolaus High varsity softball coach, was a junior on the 1983 championship team. It was his first season at Marysville after transferring from Tillamook Oregon, Stinson said.
“I really appreciated the opportunity to just be a member on that very talented team,” Stinson said. “I played outfield and was more of a role player than anything due to the immense talent on the team.”
Stinson said the team was led by a brotherly duo on the mound in crafty lefty Steve Nelson and his younger brother, Kevin Nelson, who Stinson remembers as a “right-handed flame thrower.”
The defense, Stinson said, was spearheaded by Allen Perez, Jeff Huber and Bernie Teddy. At the plate, Stinson recalled Marty Sparks, Brian Russell and Tony Marefos as the individuals providing the brunt of the pop.
While there was a surplus of talent on the field, Stinson said it was head coach Byron Randolph who put it all together to make Marysville the unstoppable force that it was 39 years ago.
“He taught me a tremendous amount about coaching simply because of the way he conducted very regimented practices,” Stinson said. “It was work the entire time we were there and he demanded our best efforts.”
Stinson recalls one practice after Marysville had beaten Oakmont handily and was still riding high from the victory.
“We showed up thinking we had just won the section title and we didn’t respond quite like (Randolph) wanted, so he grabbed a bat from the dugout and threw it toward the outfield fence,” Stinson recalled. “It pretty quickly got our attention without yelling and screaming and berating us. We knew immediately he wasn’t happy and meant business.”
As a coach himself, Stinson can appreciate Randolph’s effort to get the best out of his team.
It’s one of many reasons why Stinson, still to this today, holds Marysville so close to his heart.
The other is Rollins, a former student of Stinson on the football field.
While Stinson will not be attending today’s game as he is preparing his own team, the East Nicolaus Spartans for a possible run in the Northern California Regional softball tournament, he will assuredly be following the game online.
“Besides rooting for my own East Nicolaus softball team, the MHS baseball score is the very first thing I look for,” Stinson said.
Marysville, the top-seed in D-IV, comes in today 26-5 overall. The team is guided by a slew of dominating pitchers, led by in all likelihood, title-game starter, Matthew Haggard, Rollins said.
Rollins likes that Haggard pitches well to contact and keeps his pitch count low each time he takes the hill.
But in a single-game scenario, Rollins said it will likely be pitcher-by-committee against Calaveras (27-3), a team that Marysville has only played once since 2004.
The Indians took down Calaveras, 15-5 in the first round of the 2011 SJS D-V bracket.
Like Stinson’s team, 2011 was also a different era well before Rollins took over the program.
Rollins knows that he is going into today’s game expecting to face a well-coached, solid team that will compete till the last out.
In the SJS, which encompasses well over 100 teams, Rollins said a championship team has to have an abundance of talent, good team chemistry and some luck – a package that he hopes can bring Marysville its first title in nearly four decades.
Tickets for today’s game can only be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3PBUEc8.