The formal protest that the Marysville High baseball team submitted before its loss in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship Tuesday against Calaveras was denied by the section on Thursday.
Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono received the rejection from the section and immediately responded with additional video and photos of the play surrounding the protest.
The play that instituted the appeal from Calaveras came when Marysville’s Elijah Marin connected on a base hit to left with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning that pushed a runner from third home for what looked to be a walk-off championship-winning run.
The home plate umpire had signaled that the run had scored, giving top-seeded Marysville an 8-7 win over No. 2 Calaveras, Marysville coach Bill Rollins said.
Marysville appeared to be the SJS D-IV champions and were lining up to accept its plaque and championship hardware, Rollins said.
But about three and a half minutes later with everyone still on the field, including the umpires and Calaveras, an appeal to first base was made where Marin was called out for not touching first following his base hit.
The game resumed and two innings later, Calaveras drove home two in the top of the 11th to topple Marysville, 9-7, and take home the D-IV crown.
Rollins said he filed the protest before the game resumed based on a procedural issue that the home plate umpire had signaled that the game was over when Marysville crossed home plate following Marin’s hit to left.
Rollins said because the runner from third was leading off he probably scored before Marin even reached first. However, Marin would still need to touch the bag before leaving the field or an appeal is warranted under The National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook.
Rollins said due to the nature of the game everyone, including both sides and the umpire crew, remained on the field for the post-game awards ceremony.
“That gave time to appeal to first base,” Rollins said.
Marin was ruled out upon appeal and the game continued into the 10th. Before the game resumed, Rollins filed a protest, which was later denied because as he was told “two-thirds of the (Calaveras) team and umpires were still on the field.”
“I understand the procedural part, but we don’t agree with the call on the field,” Rollins said.
The video and photos that coaches and MHS administration submitted to the SJS as a part of the protest appeared to indicate that Marin’s foot did touch first base after his hit, Rollins said.
“(A) screen shot (of the photo and video) shows his foot on the outer edge of the bag,” Rollins said. “It was an egregious call that cost our kids the section championship.”
Chiono said that the first-base umpire’s positioning on the field inhibited a proper execution of the call.
“As you can see from the video and still photos, the umpire’s positioning prevented him from seeing the inside corner of the bag,” Chiono said in an email submitted to the SJS office. “The video has almost as good a view, if not better, than the umpire (whose) position was further away and on the opposite side from where the player made contact with the base.”
Chiono further explained in his email to the SJS that upon review of the evidence that there was no way that first base was missed by “two feet,” as was initially reported from the SJS to Marysville during the protest review process.
“It is too bad that we have allowed an adult to decide the outcome of what was truly a hard fought well-played baseball game between two evenly-matched teams,” Chiono said in his email to the SJS. “That umpire should have never put himself in that position to decide the game. The play at first base had absolutely nothing to do with the true outcome of the game and most competent umpires would never have thought to make that call even if it was more clear cut than what happened in our game.”
Chiono is asking the SJS to find a way to remedy the situation for a school and community devastated by the outcome of its first section final appearance since 1983.
“At this point, I feel it is incumbent for the CIFSJS to make a statement that the call should have never been made and that it was the wrong call,” Chiono said. “You cannot take away the hurt and pain from our student-athletes but at least the acknowledgement that adults made the difference between who won and who lost, and not the players, would help.”
Rollins said he would be open to a rule change on base appeals and possibly revisions made to end of game procedures in a championship game.
“In light of what happened I think there needs to be a change to NFHS rules,” Rollins said.
The SJS office did not respond for comment prior to publication.