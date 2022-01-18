The 2022 racing schedule for Marysville Raceway offers nearly 30 events in the upcoming season.
Marysville Raceway will host 17 nights of championship auto racing beginning March 12 and ending on Sept. 3. The crux of the schedule will include the winged 360 sprints, IMCA Pepsi Sport Mods, Crate Sprints and Hobby Stocks.
“These four divisions will continue to be the mainstay of racing at Marysville,” said Dennis Gage, promoter of the track, via a news release. “We continue to be at the forefront of offering an entertaining night of auto racing for the local fans.”
The season officially kicks off on Feb. 26 with the Loree and Sherm Toller Memorial. This race will feature winged 360 sprints, wingless sprints and crate sprints.
“Loree and Sherm represented everything that was good about racing,” said Troy Hennig, the raceway’s track announcer. “They loved being at the track and helping out in whatever capacity they could. They are sorely missed.”
The raceway will host numerous traveling series this upcoming season. On March 26, the Xtreme Limited Late Model Series will get the top billing. On June 18 the popular Hunt Magneto Wingless Series will get the nod. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour will once again be paired with the Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial on May 29. On April 2 and Aug. 13, the Western Midgets will join local cars and stars for a night of racing. The Dwarf Cars will visit the track on numerous nights.
The raceway will once again host the Dwarf Car Nationals Sept. 22 and 23.
“As a fan of racing myself, I look forward to bringing these traveling groups to Marysville throughout the season,” said Gage. “It offers them a chance to showcase their skills, but also gives out local fans a taste of something new every once in a while.”
The season winds down with the Oct. 22 Gold Fever Taxi Cab Challenge and the Oct. 29 Paul Hawes Memorial Sprint Car Spooktacular.
Additional information may be obtained at 530-350-7275 or at www.marysvilleraceway.com.
It wasn’t known as of the publication date what COVID-19 protocols will be required or recommended for fans.