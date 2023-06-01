Saturday night, Marysville Raceway is set to host the first of three consecutive weekends of championship point racing. Point race No. 8 will feature winged 360 sprint cars, International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks. This race will be followed up by one on June 10 and June 17.
Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. returns to the track that he has excelled at this season. In six starts, McGahan Jr. has picked up a win and finished inside the top-5 every race. With his consistency, he leads Dawson Hammes by 47 points. Hammes, to his credit, has a win and four top-5 finishes.
Right behind Hammes is Koa Crane who is only three points back. Carson Hammes is just three points back of Crane. Rounding out the top-5 is Billy Wallace.
Jimmy Ford sits atop the IMCA Sport Mod point standings, holding a nine-point edge over Jason Clayton Jr. Ford has secured four top-5 finishes this season. Clayton has three top-5 finishes.
Mike Merritt sits in the third spot just eight points ahead of Raymond Lindeman. Scott Savell is one point back of Lindeman. Saturday will mark the drivers sixth point show of the season. As with the winged 360 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods will take next weekend off.
Zach Lindgren holds a slim one-point edge over Howard Law. Each driver has two wins this season and four top-10 finishes. Trailing them is Kyle Cheney. Fresh off his win at the Silver Dollar Fair, Cheney is two points back of Lindgren for the lead. Joe Gillock and George Abella are both inside the top-5 and have attended all five previous races.
The Hobby Stocks are scheduled to return next Saturday night.
Pit gate opens at 3 p.m., front gate 5 p.m. Prices for all regular season events will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification.
If you can’t attend in person, NorCalSpeed.tv, is scheduled to broadcast the night’s racing.