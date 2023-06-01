6123race.jpg

Misty Castleberry last week during the Mel & Marlyn Hall Memorial at the Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane.

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

Saturday night, Marysville Raceway is set to host the first of three consecutive weekends of championship point racing. Point race No. 8 will feature winged 360 sprint cars, International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks. This race will be followed up by one on June 10 and June 17. 

Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. returns to the track that he has excelled at this season. In six starts, McGahan Jr. has picked up a win and finished inside the top-5 every race. With his consistency, he leads Dawson Hammes by 47 points. Hammes, to his credit, has a win and four top-5 finishes.

Tags

Recommended for you