The stage has been set for family ties to be broken this Saturday night at Marysville Raceway.
On Saturday lines will be drawn between family members Jerry Bartlett versus his nephew Jacob Johnson in a winner-take-all scenario. Bartlett and Johnson are tied at the top of the Hobby Stock points. Each driver has accumulated 400 points in nine previous races.
Each driver has one win, six top-five finishes and seven top-10 placements. Bartlett brings 45 years of racing knowledge to this final night. Johnson is just ending his three seasons behind the wheel.
Johnson said Saturday night at Marysville Raceway is likely to be emotional.
“Well, 22 years, I’ve waited for this moment in life, and it all comes down to one night on August 28,” said Johnson. “For years I’ve watched Uncle Jerry ‘Mr. Controversy’ Bartlett and my dad John Johnson race out at MRP. Uncle Jerry and I are tied up in points at 400 each. The biggest night of my life in racing is about to happen.”
Howard Law has been the dominant driver in 2021 winning four of the eight races he has entered this season. Zach Lindgren holds the third spot in points but needs to have a solid night to hold off Devin Koranda. Lindgren is six-points ahead of Koranda. Rounding out the top five is Toby Merrifield.
Pit gate for the competitors will open at 3 p.m. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adults are $15, and juniors and seniors $13. Kids ranging from 6-11 years old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy their tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com. There is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.
Other divisions
– The IMCA Sport Mod title is also a barnburner. Todd Cooper holds a slim two-point edge over Jimmy Ford.
If they tied in points after the 20-lap finale on Saturday, the tiebreaker falls back to main event wins. In seventh previous starts, Cooper does have one win while Ford has not won.
– Crate Sprint Cars are set to crown their champion on Saturday night. The front runner is two-time and defending track champ Brett Youngman. He currently holds a 17-point edge over David Simms. Youngman has four wins in six starts. Cameron Haney Jr. and Jason Ballentine are the other two winners.
– Billy Wallace has wrapped up the winged 360 sprint car title. He holds a 60-point edge over Kevin Lovell. Wallace has two main event wins this season.
Wallace is now a 4-time Marysville champion. Right behind Kevin is brother Korey who is 11-points behind. Pat Harvey is in fourth followed by rookie driver RJ Baker.