The Gold Fever Taxi Cab Challenge did not disappoint as all four divisions provided action-packed racing throughout the night. The pits were packed with 31 Hobby Stocks, 17 Pure Stocks, eight Limited Late Models and six Street Stocks. Winners included Dan Brown Jr., Brent Lawrence, Jarred Hess, and Jason Palmer.
The Hustling Hobby Stocks started 20 drivers going 20-laps in the feature. Brad Myers jumped out to the early lead. Myers led the first 12-laps until seventh place starting Maurice Merrill took over the lead. Merrill led only two laps until he was passed by Jason Palmer. The final four laps were fast and fierce. Palmer was able to hold off Merrill for the win. Myers finished third. Kyle Cheney worked his way up to a fourth-place finish. Mike Merritt rounded out the top five. Eddie Simmons won the 12-lap semi-main. Howard Law was second, Zac Bullock third and Shannon Collins fourth. Tim McHenry, Mark Hill, David Caluya and Merrill were all heat race winners.
Dan Brown Jr. ended his 2020 race season at Marysville as track champion and Taxi Cab Challenge winner. Brown Jr. started fifth during the 20-lap Limited Late Model and 12 laps later he was leading. Early leader, Ray Trimble had a rough lap six that saw him lose the lead and eventually spin out in turn three. This briefly gave the lead to Rod Oliver. Brown Jr. and Oliver battled hard for the lead. Brown Jr. was able to take the lead on lap 12 and never looked back. Brown Jr. led by over two seconds at the checkered flag. Wayne Trimble ran third.
Even with limited cars, the Street Stocks put on a good show. Corey Hall led the early part of the 20-lap race. Hall slowed off turn two with a shredded right rear tire. Behind him was a fierce battle between Brent Lawrence and Richard Brace Jr. The restart saw those two-battle side-by-side lap after lap. Unfortunately, on lap 18 Brace Jr.’s night ended with a mechanical failure. This allowed Hall another chance to win. Lawrence held off Hall and won the race.
The Pure Stock main event was action packed. Jason Leonard led the first lap. Jarred Hass took the lead on lap two. Hess would go on to lead the next 15 circuits. On lap 17 the race took a dramatic turn when Nick Baldwin charged from third to second and then into the lead. While Baldwin took the lead, he was also battling Hess and other slower cars.
Baldwin sliced and diced his way though turn one and then was tapped by a slower car. From there it was disaster for Baldwin. He got loose off turn two, encountered more contact with a slower car that sent him towards the infield white tires. At the same time Baldwin tried to correct his car back towards the race track he ran out of room and drove into the white tires head on sending his car up and over on his lid.
Baldwin took his time exiting the car but walked away. Hess restarted the race as the leader and went on to win the race. David Silva did a great job and moved up to a second-place finish. James Woodell started 13th and finished third. Woodell was the hardest charger during the race. Maurice Merrill was fourth and Eddie Simmons fifth. Clearance Holbrook III won the first eight-lap heat race. Baldwin won the second heat race.
