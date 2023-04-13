Things are heating up at Marysville Raceway. On Saturday night, the track will host the fourth point race of the season, beginning with the Winged 360 sprint cars, the IMCA Sport Mods, Crate Sprints, and Vintage Hard Tops to round out a stellar field of diverse and exciting racing.
Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. leads the winged 360 sprint car points. His two top five main event finishes have catapulted him into the lead. Two drivers are tied for the lead in the Crate Sprint division. Most recently, the winner of the division is Misty Castleberry. She is currently tied with Matthew Kaiser for the top spot in crate sprints.
Winning two of the first three main events, Phillip Shelby is the current leader of the IMCA Sport Mods. Something of interest in this division is of the 30 drivers who have earned championship points, five of them have the last name Merritt. Last Saturday, all five of the Merritts were racing. The Vintage Hard Tops will make a rare start on Saturday night for those fans that miss old time racing.
As of now, if you can’t attend as a fan, NorCalSpeed.tv, is scheduled to broadcast the night’s racing.
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., while the cars will hit the track at 5 p.m.
Prices for all regular season events will be $17 for adults, $15 for seniors/juniors and military with proper identification. Children ages 6-11 will be $8, while five and under are free.