For the final time in 2021, the cars and stars will congregate at Marysville Raceway Saturday night, October 30 in honor and memory of longtime track promoter Paul Hawes.
The Action Track of the West will host four open wheel divisions led by the winged 360 sprints, wingless spec sprints, crate sprints and lightning sprints. The winged 360 sprint car main event winner will receive $2,000.
Pit gate for the competitors will open at 2 p.m.. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m.. Sprint cars are qualifying at 5:30 p.m., with racing to follow.
The winged sprint cars will run a complete show with qualifying, heat races and a main event. The wingless, crate and lightning sprints will run heat races and main events. All four divisions should take advantage of this final chance to make some laps for the final time and entertain the young kids expected.
Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adults are $18, juniors and seniors $15. Kids ranging from 6 to 11 years gold are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy their tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com. Please be advised there is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.
With this race taking place a day before Halloween, the raceway is encouraging kids to wear their Halloween costumes to the races. After heat races are completed, the kids will be invited onto the track for a quick trick or treat opportunity with drivers and cars on the front stretch. Drivers are encouraged to bring candy for the kids to give away during the intermission. Fans are also encouraged to stick around after the race to walk the pit area.
