The march toward crowning Marysville Raceway track champions begins Saturday on Simpson Lane in Linda.
For the first time in 2022, the points will count, and the action is expected to be fast and furious. The Winged 360 sprints, Hobby Stocks and Crate Sprints are the three individual divisions ready to rock the raceway on opening night.
Pit gates for the competitors opens at 3 p.m. Front grandstand gate opens at 5 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Adult general admission is $15. Seniors and juniors are $13. Kids, ages 6-11 years old, are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Parking is free.
To buy tickets online, visit www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway-2022. There is a service fee for buying a ticket online.
According to raceway organizers, a big car count is expected in all three divisions. The Toller Memorial winner, Andy Forsberg, is committed to come this weekend and try to gather his second win of the season. Defending track champion Billy Wallace is ready to get back into victory lane. The Lovell brothers, Mike Monahan and a cast of others are set to get it on as well this week, according to raceway event staff.
Saturday is also the first time this season for the Hobby Stocks. Last year, this division continued to show major growth, with car counts and close racing, raceway event staff said.
The crate sprints returned for the Toller event and nearly had 15 cars attend the February race.
Misty Castleberry was behind the wheel of the famed No. 95 car, while three-time track champion Brett Youngman begins his run at a fourth championship in crate sprints.
Those unable to attend can watch via www.norcalspeed.tv.
For more information, visit www.marysvilleraceway.com.