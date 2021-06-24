Marysville Raceway will reopen at full capacity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began on Saturday night.
Track spokesperson Jeszica Gage said capacity will return to 3,000 in the main grandstands and 1,000 permitted inside the pit area.
The pit gate will open for competitors beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, grandstands open at 5 p.m. and racing commences at 6:30 p.m.
The four-division show will be headlined by the Hobby Stocks, Winged 360 sprints, Crate Sprints and Lightning Sprints.
Grass Valley’s Billy Wallace continues to lead the points battle. Wallace has suffered through engine trouble as of late and hopes to be at full strength on Saturday night. The Lovell Bros. are a close second. Kevin Lovell sits second and is just 34 points behind Wallace. Korey Lovell, who is the most recent main event winner for weekly point racing, holds down the third spot. Crowd favorite Pat Harvey is fourth in points. Rookie RJ Baker from Orland holds down the fifth spot.
The Hobby Stocks will compete for the sixth time this season. Jacob Johnson leads this cast of racing characters. Johnson holds a 17-point edge over former two-time track champion Jesse Van Roekel. Recent winner Jerry Bartlett sits third. Howard Law and Shannon Collins round out the top five. The parity in this division is so close when it comes to on track performance and finishes. The top five is separated by 25 points.
Defending Crate Sprint track champion Brett Youngman holds a slim seven-point edge over Jason Ballantine. David Sims and Cameron Haney Jr. have won the two most recent shows at Silver Dollar Speedway and are typically near the front. Rookie Wyatt Van Lare sits third and has impressed the track with his driving skills.
The Lightning Sprints make their first appearance of the season on Saturday.
To buy tickets, visit www.marysvilleraceway.com and then click on the “tickets” tab. A new page will open and from there people can buy tickets. Tickets purchased online are $17 for adults, $15 for juniors and seniors and $8 for kids. The $2 fee associated with each purchase is included in our advertised price.
Those who cannot make it to the track in person can visit www.norcalspeed.tv to watch the show live.