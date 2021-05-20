Marysville Raceway returns under the bright lights on Saturday, May 22.
Four divisions highlight this week’s schedule, led by the winged 360 sprint cars, Crate Sprints, Limited Late Models and Hobby Stocks.
Pit gate for the competitors will open at 3 p.m. Front grandstand gate will open at 5 p.m.
Cars will hit the action-packed quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.
Marysville Raceway also unveiled a new online ticket sale platform for the fans. Please visit www.marysvilleraceway.com and then click on the tickets tab. A new page will open and from there you can buy tickets.
Tickets purchased online are $17 for adults, $15 for juniors and seniors and $8 for kids. The $2 fee associated with each purchase is included in our advertised price.
Per county guidelines, 800 fans are permitted in the grandstands; 200 in the pits.
Facial coverings and social distancing are encouraged by event staff.
Last week
Chico’s Brad Bumgarner picked up his first win in over four years by dominating the 25-lap winged sprint car main event last Saturday night.
Bumgarner’s family has owned a sprint car for 50 consecutive years, and it was a rocking victory lane celebration to say the least. Grass Valley’s Billy Wallace is still the driver to beat in the championship. Wallace holds a 60-point edge over “Hot Sauce” Kevin Lovell.
The Crate Sprints look to get back onto the track this Saturday night.
It has been awhile since these eager drivers have raced on the famous Marysville Raceway surface.
This group is led by Brett Youngman, two-time champ, the Ballentine’s and David Simms, who just won a main event at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico.
The Limited Late Models are geared to fight it out on the track this week. Jay Norton, Rod Oliver, Dan Brown Jr., and George Magenheimer are all capable of winning on any given Saturday night.
In hobby stocks, Jacob Johnson holds a 10-point lead over Jesse Roekel. Chris Roekel sits third.
Devin Koranda rounds out the top five. Last week, a staggering 34 hobby stocks filled the pit area.