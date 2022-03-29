The Xtreme Limited Late Model Series was the featured division during Saturday night’s auto racing at Marysville Raceway. The traveling division featured 14 of the best Limited Late Model drivers in California going for the win at Marysville Raceway.
On lap 13, Jay Norton secured the second spot from Rod Oliver. Dan Brown Jr. maneuvered a deformed car into a third-place finish. Norton took a few chances to try and pass Matt Micheli but was never able to officially lead a lap. In the end Micheli led all 20-laps to get the win. Norton finished a close second. Rod Oliver was fourth. Clark Guglielmoni was fifth.
The Crate Sprint Main event started with 18 drivers set to win the 20-lap main event. Cautions plagued the first five laps of the show. In total, four yellows slowed the race to a crawl. Cameron Haney Jr. led Mike Hall and Britton Bock. Hall and Bock exchanged the second spot for a few laps. On lap seven, the fifth caution once again brought the field back to a single file restart. Brett Youngman charged into the fourth spot just before the caution was waived. A few green flag laps produced some good racing throughout the field. In the final nine laps, Bock moved around Hall, but was never able to reel in Haney Jr., who cruised to the win. Bock was second. Hall finished third. Youngman was fourth.
Brian Cooper dominated the International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod 20-lap main event. At one point, Cooper held almost a half a lap over second place Hunter Merritt. A few minor cautions slowed the race, but it never bothered Cooper as he went on to take the eight-lap race. Jimmy Ford held onto the third spot. Shaun Merritt was fourth and Scott Savell rounded out the top five. Only seven cars attended the second point race of the year for the Sport Mods.
Hobby Stocks produced 29 drivers, but for a good chunk of the race it was a battle between two. David Cooper and Howard Law battled all night before Law closed in on Cooper, pressuring him on the final lap. This allowed Law the chance to make his move. He drove into the lead and raced back to the checkered flag first. Law officially only led one lap – the most important lap. Cooper was second, followed by Kyle Allen in third.
For full results, visit https://bit.ly/3uvNv3y.