Raceway0421.jpg

Brian McGahan Jr. following last weekend at Marysville Raceway. 

 Courtesy of Jessica Cucuk

Marysville Raceway is set for another night for championship-level racing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor track. Pits open at 3 p.m., while the grandstand opens up for fans at 5 p.m.

It’s championship night No. 5 at the track.

Tags

Recommended for you