Marysville Raceway is set for another night for championship-level racing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the outdoor track. Pits open at 3 p.m., while the grandstand opens up for fans at 5 p.m.
It’s championship night No. 5 at the track.
Here’s what happened last week:
Nothing is more special than seeing a driver pick up their first career win. Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. led the final seven laps to secure his first career win in the winged 360 sprint car race Saturday night at Marysville Raceway. The win wasn’t easy as McGahan had to survive “overtime” when a yellow was needed on the final lap. McGahan had to keep his composure, which he did, restarting the race without stumbling.
William Fielding led the first 17 laps, yet, on lap 17, a mechanical issue slowed him going through turns one and two that ultimately forced him to pull into the infield unable to continue.
McGahan Jr. was next in line and never faltered in the remainder of the 26-lap race. Second place went to Nick Larsen of Oroville. Larsen passed Bobby Butler late in the race. Starting 12th was Dawson Hammes. After struggling in qualifying and his heat race, the team found something in the main event. Hammes charged toward the front throughout the main event. Hammes followed Larsen around Butler late in the race. Butler ran in the third spot most of the race. When Fielding broke, Butler moved into second. He had a spirited battle with Larsen the final six laps. Tyler Thompson was fast all night and rounded out the top five. Koa Crane won the first eight-lap heat race. Carson Hammes dominated heat two. Fielding won the third and final heat. Larsen started the night off by earning the fastest lap with a 12. 711.
Crate Sprints
Matthew Kaiser returned to victory lane after leading 19 of the 20 laps during the Crate Sprint feature event. Mike Hall was credited with leading lap one, but after that, it was all Kaiser. Britton Bock charged into the second spot late in the race. Jason Ballentine ran second until lap 16. He was then passed by Bock and Hall. Ballentine finished fourth. Kelly Hicks had an impressive night and finished fifth.
IMCA Sport Mod
The International Motor Contest Association Sport Mod main event was won by Jace Wright. Jace led 18 of the 20 laps. However, his car failed a post-race tech inspection, and he was disqualified.
This moved second place finishing Raymond Lindeman into the win. It also should be noted that Shaun Merritt finished second, but he too was dinged for a post-race deck height violation – resulting in him losing two finishing spots and dropping him to fourth.
Jimmy Ford was credited with a second-place finish. Phillip Shelby started 10th. He struggled a bit getting toward the front early in the race, but never gave up, and was credited with a third place finish.
Roger McShain won the 15-lap vintage hardtop race. Ron Ruiz was second. Jason Clifford was third and finished one lap behind.
For complete results visit https://speedhive.com/Events/2163716. For an updated point total visit www.marysvilleraceway.com.
