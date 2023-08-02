The annual Kids Bike Night returns to Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane Saturday night and will take place during intermission of the scheduled racing events.
The 360 sprints, International Motor Contest Association Northern Sport Mods, and Vintage Hardtops will be in attendance.
Kids 11 & under are free when accompanied by a paying adult. To race on Kids Bike Night, participants must have a bike and helmet to run on the oval. Bikes will be given out as prizes, according to raceway organizers.
Things are tight at the top of the IMCA Northern Sport Mod point standings. With just two races to go, Jason Clayton Jr. leads defending track champion Jimmy Ford by just one-point. This Saturday marks the ninth event of the year for the Sport Mod division. Eleven points back of the top two is Raymond Lindeman. Mike Merritt is 17 points out of the top spot. Scott Savell rounds out the top five. Six drivers have attended all eight previous races. The final race is scheduled for Aug. 26.
Defending track champion Bobby Butler scored the popular main event win last week. Butler returns this Saturday to go for two in a row. Three individual point races remain for the 360 sprint cars. Corning’s Brian McGahan Jr. continues to show the way, leading Dawson Hammes by 45 points. Koa Crane and Carson Hammes are tied for third. Billy Wallace continues to rise in the ranks and now sits fifth. This Saturday marks the 11th point show of the season. Six drivers have attended all 11 shows. There have been nine different winners this season. The only driver with two wins is outsider Andy Forsberg.
Here’s what happened last week
Butler led all 25-laps to secure his first win of the season in the 360 sprint car division. Butler is a popular driver at Marysville and following the win the driver was greeted with numerous fans and friends in victory lane. William Fielding chased Butler for all 25 laps but never got close enough to challenge him for the win. Fielding started the night by turning the quickest lap in qualifying with a 13.061. Fielding drove the famed Richardson No. 8 to a solid second place finish. Dawson Hammes drove a great race and charged to a third-place finish. Brad Bumgarner rose the ranks to finish fourth. After contact on lap one with Brian McGahan Jr., Drake Standley charged from the rear of the field to finish fifth.
In Hobby stock cars, Howard Law has been unstoppable. Last week, Law secured his 6th win overall and third win in a row at his home track. The defending track champion has elevated his game and with just one more race in the season he leads the points. Law led all 20 laps to secure the win. Zach Lindgren chased Law for all 20 laps. Lindgren has been the most consistent driver to challenge Law this season. Fifth place starting Kyle Cheney finished in the third spot.