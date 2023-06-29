MARYSVILLES56BKO_9126_12336.jpg

Carson Hammes (56c) and Bobby Butler (57b red) during a race at Marysville Raceway on Simpson Lane. 

 Courtesy of Top DAWG Racing Photos

Saturday night, the sights and sounds of auto racing at Marysville Raceway will thrill the fans plus post-race fireworks will excite the young and old with an early tribute to America’s Independence.

The combination of the speed of the cars on the track followed by the sky being lit up is one of the best ways to celebrate with the family at the Marysville Raceway.

