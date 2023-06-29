Saturday night, the sights and sounds of auto racing at Marysville Raceway will thrill the fans plus post-race fireworks will excite the young and old with an early tribute to America’s Independence.
The combination of the speed of the cars on the track followed by the sky being lit up is one of the best ways to celebrate with the family at the Marysville Raceway.
The winged 360 sprint cars return to the main stage on Saturday alongside the International Motor Contest Association Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks.
The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., front gate at 5 p.m., with cars on the oval at 5:30 p.m. Prices for this event will be $20 (for adults ages 16-61-years old), $18 for seniors (62+), juniors (12-15-years old) and military with proper identification.
Children 11 and under are free if they are accompanied by a paying adult. Parking is free.
Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, the 2021 track champion, is set to return, and try to end up in victory lane again. Forsberg won two weeks ago and loves coming to Marysville when the track hosts the Fast Cars and Freedom event. Brian McGahan has shown he has what it takes to become a champion. McGahan leads Dawson Hammes by 38 points. Koa Crane sits all alone in the third spot. He holds a five-point edge over Carson Hammes. Billy Wallace rounds out the top five and is just 10 points ahead of Nick Larsen.
Howard Law leads the Hobby Stock charge into this weekend’s race. Law now has three wins and holds an 11-point edge over Zach Lindgren. This will mark the eighth race of the season for the Hobby Stock division. Kyle Cheney is in third and 22 points back of Law. Sebastian Davis continues to elevate his game and now holds down the fourth spot. Davis has a five-point edge over Joe Gillock.
The IMCA Sport Mods has a new leader up front. Jason Clayton Jr. has taken over the top spot in points. Clayton Jr. has shown consistent finishes can lead to good things. In seven previous starts he has finished inside the top-10 all seven times. Drivers chasing Clayton Jr. include Raymond Lindeman, Jimmy Ford, Scott Savell, and Mike Merritt.