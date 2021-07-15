Grassroots dirt track racing at Marysville Raceway will continue on Saturday as championship auto racing resumes on Simpson Lane this week with four separate divisions.
Winged 360 sprint cars, Crate Sprints, Limited Late Models and Vintage Hard Tops are all on the docket.
Pit gates for the competitors will open at 3 p.m.
Front grandstand gates at 5 p.m. Cars will hit the quarter-mile oval dirt track around 6 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the front gate. Adults are $15, juniors and seniors $13. Kids ranging from 6-11 years-old are $6. Children 5 and under are free. Fans can also buy tickets online by visiting www.marysvilleraceway.com.
There is a $2 fee associated with each purchase online.
Who’s racing Saturday?
Billy Wallace will look to get back to his winning ways. The Grass Valley driver holds a 53-point edge over Yuba City’s Korey Lovell. Wallace has two main event wins this year. Lovell grabbed one win a few weeks ago. Kevin Lovell sits in third and is just five-points behind Korey. Pat Harvey sits in the fourth spot. Rookie sensation RJ Baker holds down the fifth spot.
Can Brett Youngman stay perfect? So far, the Crate Sprint Champion has won all four main events in 2021. Quietly, Wyatt Van Lare has moved into the second spot in points. Van Lare is only 15 points back. David Simms is just one-point behind Van Lare. Cameron Haney Jr. sits in the fourth spot. Mike Ballentine rounds out the top five.
Limited Late Models will roll into Marysville for the fifth time this season. Jay Norton has won three of the previous four main events and holds a six-point edge over Dan Brown Jr. Third place driver Rod Oliver is only 10-points behind Norton. With three championship nights remaining for the Limited Late Models, every point will be a premium for these drivers.
The Vintage Hardtops are set to make their second and final trip to the raceway. These racers continue to preserve the past with their coupe style cars and exciting style of driving.
For those who can’t attend in-person, check out www.norcalspeed.tv to watch the show live.
Roseville racing returns July 24
Roseville’s All-American Speedway will host the rescheduled North State Modifieds vs. Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds on Saturday, July 24, serving as the second annual Bob Lehman Classic.
The $1,000-to-win, 60-lap race will be joined by NASCAR Berco Redwood Late Model Twin 35-lap features, Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Jr. Late Models, BMR Drivers Academy, and Mini Cup/Bando racing.
Tickets will be sold online, with sales opening later this week at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com. There is more information on fan attendance available online as well.
The first-ever meeting between touring North State Modifieds and the NASCAR Division II Jaws Gear & Axle Modifieds was initially set for July 10, but delayed by extreme high temperatures. Each division will run in accordance with their respective rulebooks and tires but both will be eligible for the posted awards. The awards include $1,000 to the race winner, $150 to take the green flag, and bonuses of $250 on both lap five and lap 55.
Each division will earn points as ranked against their own division’s competitors. Former All American Speedway Modified champion Scott Winters of Tracy leads the North State championship by 40 points over Lakeport’s Ian Elliott. Anderson’s Keith Bloom, Klamath Falls native Rich Cobb, and Dustin DeRosier of Cloverdale sit in fifth.
Eric Price of Rio Linda leads the Jaws Modifieds with four wins ahead of 2020 champion Jason Philpot of Sacramento. Colfax’s Ralph Bailey, Foresthill’s Jon Yourd, and North Highlands’ Rick Andersen round out the top-five. The Jaws Gear & Axle drivers will be eligible for a $250 product certificate from Jaws, randomly selected among drivers who run the Jaws sticker to be eligible.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Heat races for Super Stocks and F4s are scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the Lucas Oil Dash for the North State Modifieds. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6 p.m., with features to follow. Races will also be available on Pay-Per-View at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.TV.