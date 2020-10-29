Editor’s Note: High schools around the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region have resumed training under county health protocols, which means schedules are being released for the upcoming fall season in January. If you’re a coach or athletic director who has yet to submit your fall sports schedules please send them to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Marysville High School is scheduled to begin its fall sports campaign under the California Interscholastic Federation modified COVID-19 plan starting in January.
That means high school football begins soon after the new year for teams in the Golden State pending any change in direction from county and state public health officials.
Marysville High football, coached by Jeff Freeman, opens its 10-game season Jan. 8 at Woodland in the first of two road trips through the nonconference portion of its season. Marysville, 3-7 a year ago, will travel to Forest Hill on Jan. 29, followed by home games against Yuba City (Jan. 15), Golden Sierra (Jan. 22) and El Dorado (Feb. 5). Marysville and Yuba City haven’t played against each other since 2009.
This year’s battle across the river will likely be in an empty stadium, as Marysville athletic director David Chiono said there are no initial plans for any fans at the games during the season.
“We have invested heavily in technology to live stream both home and away contests,” Chiono said.
Pioneer Valley League play is set to begin Feb. 19 when Marysville hosts Bear River. The next week the Indians travel to Olivehurst to take on rival Lindhurst in the Battle of the Bell on Feb. 26. In March, Marysville tackles three opponents, starting with a road test at Colfax March 5, then back home against Center March 12, and in Sacramento to close out the regular season against Foothill March 19.
All varsity contests are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Marysville opens its delayed 2020 season with four home matches beginning Dec. 28 against River Valley. On Dec. 29 Marysville hosts Wheatland, followed by Forest Lake on Dec. 30 and Yuba City on Jan. 5.
Jenny Dove’s team closes out its January nonleague opponents with a trip to River Valley (Jan. 7), followed by a home game versus Sierra Academy (Jan. 12) and at Inderkum (Jan. 14).
League is set to begin Jan. 26 as Marysville kicks off PVL action at home against Colfax, followed by a trip to Bear River two days later.
Marysville travels to rival Lindhurst for the first of two league matches on Feb. 2. The teams play again on Feb. 18 in Marysville.
Marysville is scheduled to appear in one tournament when it travels to Chico Feb. 20 for the annual Pleasant Valley tournament where the host Vikings have won the last seven years.
Marysville wraps up the regular season Feb. 25 at Center.
All but one league varsity match begins at 6 p.m.
Cross Country
Marysville has four scheduled league meets beginning Jan. 13 at Colfax, followed by a trip to Foothill (Sacramento) on Jan. 27.
The Indians will host the league at Collins Lake on Feb. 10, two weeks before the PVL finals are set to kick off in Grass Valley at Bear River.
All meets are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.