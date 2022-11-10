Tonight the mid-valley is in full force in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals, with Marysville and Sutter Union High at home while Yuba City continues its run at third-seeded Grant Union (7-2) of Sacramento.
The Honkers (5-6), seeded No. 11, shocked the prep football world last week with a 48-6 win over Vista del Lago. Senior Nick Afato returned to the quarterback position and rushed for three touchdowns and 144 yards on 12 carries last week. He also completed 2-of-5 passes for 21 yards to receiver Ryan Grace.
The win was YC’s third straight, including a forfeit over rival River Valley, while Grant ended the regular season 1-1, but put up 42 points in a loss to powerhouse and SJS No. 4 seed Monterey Trail out of Elk Grove.
“We have a ton of respect for our brothers at Grant. We feel our (team) (matches) up really well,” YC head coach Willie Burns said. “They are a well-coached, tough and disciplined football team with some great athletes.”
In the Division V bracket of the Sac-Joaquin, top-seeded Sutter Union begins its first run in the SJS at home against No. 8 Ripon, a school that the Huskies have not faced since a 31-14 loss in 2019.
Sutter ran through the Pioneer Valley League and finished a perfect regular season for the first time since 2016.
Since taking over at quarterback 6-foot-6 junior Jagger Beck has completed 27-of-50 passes for 449 yards and five touchdowns. The move to quarterback freed up Luke Miller to return to running back where he rushed for nearly 800 yards and a team-high 13 scores.
This year Sutter has used 14 running backs who have combined to run for over 3,600 yards in 10 games. Robbie Faupula leads Sutter on the ground with over 1,000 yards and seven scores.
Ripon, meanwhile, finished fourth in the Trans League competing against Modesto Christian, league champion Hilmar, Hughson, Escalon, Livingston and Riverbank.
Ripon went 2-4 in league and 5-6 overall.
The winner will get a TVL matchup in the semifinals as Escalon and Hilmar battle it out in a 4-5 game at Hilmar.
Marysville vs. Bradshaw Christian
Perhaps the surprise of the SJS has been Marysville. After a blowout 35-0 loss to Sutter back on Sept. 16, the Indians (7-3) rattled off wins in four of their final five games to finish in a tie for second in the PVL under first-year coach Will Claggett.
It’s a run that guided Marysville to the SJS playoffs for the first time since 2016.
“Our players bought into our culture and have shown great discipline in improving every week. We work hard as a team and compete like maniacs every Friday night,” Claggett said. “I’m so proud to be a part of this group of people. We’re not ready for the season to end and will do everything in our power to ensure we get at least one more week of football.”
Bradshaw Christian (8-2), a team that Marysville has never faced in the MaxPreps era, finished second in the Sierra Valley Conference behind SJS D-V No. 3 seed Liberty Ranch.
The Pride possess a young team with its top three running backs having rushed for over 600 yards and a sophomore signal-caller tossing nearly 800 yards on (40-for-65 passing).
Marysville’s top back is senior Danny Lanini, who has compiled over 900 and 10 touchdowns this year. Joseph Endicott is right behind Lanini with 857 yards and a team-high 13 touchdowns.
The team’s No. 3 rusher is quarterback Kayden Ellyson with over 600 yards in his first year under center.
Claggett said Marysville knows its role right now and that’s a run-first attack that should be a formidable option on Friday.
“We have built our identity as a tough, physical, smash-mouth football team and we try to embody that every Friday night,” he said.
All three games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Tickets can only be purchased online by visiting https://gofan.co and searching for your school.