Tonight the mid-valley is in full force in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section quarterfinals, with Marysville and Sutter Union High at home while Yuba City continues its run at third-seeded Grant Union (7-2) of Sacramento. 

The Honkers (5-6), seeded No. 11, shocked the prep football world last week with a 48-6 win over Vista del Lago. Senior Nick Afato returned to the quarterback position and rushed for three touchdowns and 144 yards on 12 carries last week. He also completed 2-of-5 passes for 21 yards to receiver Ryan Grace. 

