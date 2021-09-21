Strapped with masks on covering the bottom portion of their faces, players and coaches on the Marysville High volleyball team returned to competition Tuesday to begin Pioneer Valley League play at home against Colfax.
The Indians were mistake-prone most of the night, committing 11 attacking errors through the first two sets in a straight-set (18-25, 20-25, 23-25) loss to the Falcons.
Marysville (2-7, 0-1 PVL) battled all match, exchanging multiple leads with Colfax (6-6, 1-0) through the second and third sets. In set three, Marysville had a 10-6 lead on Colfax, thanks to one of five kills by senior Sophia Tyler. Colfax regained the lead, winning eight of the next 11 points, and then persevered at the end after the third set was again deadlocked at 20.
“We get ahead two or three (points) then let off the gas,” Marysville coach Annie Wooten said. “I told them, ‘You guys have to power through and don’t give up.’ That’s our next mission.”
Emma Mangini finished with four kills, while Madison Eschman collected a pair.
Marysville begins a three-match road trip at Bear River, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Other league action
East Nicolaus swept Live Oak (25-6, 25-9, 25-17) Tuesday to get to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in league.
Kiyana Faupula had nine kills and six aces, Leila Wininger provided 13 assists for East Nic.
– River Valley grabbed its first win in Capital Valley Conference action with a five-set (18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13) win over Inderkum on Monday.
Abigail Shackelford collected 15 kills and 15 assists, while Jillian Bosanek posted a double-double of 10 kills and 17 digs. Defensively, Tara Benkowski accrued 30 digs for the Falcons (2-5,1-2).