Prep softball
Marysville 11, Bear River 1 (5)
Marysville opened a four-game week in four days with an 11-1 win over Bear River Tuesday in Marysville.
Jenissa Conway finished 2-3 with four runs batted in and a home run. Sophia Tyler added two hits, a couple RBI and a double.
Maya Larsen finished 2-4 with two RBI.
Birdie Galaviz got the win in the circle, firing a complete-game six-hitter with two strikeouts.
Marysville improved to 9-2 on the year.
Prep baseball
Colusa 14, Pierce 2
Colusa slugged its way to 19-0 on the year with a 14-2 win over Pierce in five innings Tuesday.
Drew Bradbury, Justin Lee and Nick Price each collected two hits, while Emanuel Frias drove in three with a triple.
Sutter 7, Las Plumas 0
Sutter beat Las Plumas 7-0 at home on Tuesday. Leighton Tarke set the tone for the Huskies going 1-3 with a three-run home run. Justin Matsui went 1-3 with a double and an RBI.
Kyle Giovannoni went 2-3 at the plate and also pitched six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits, walked four and struck out eight.
Sutter (9-7) travels to Las Plumas on Friday. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Huskies 1-2 over weekend
Sutter took care of Monterey, 2-1, but fell to Carmel 8-4 and Palma 1-0 in out of section action over the weekend.
Against Monterey, Joey Diaz went 2-3, while Landon Cooper collected a couple hits.
Kyle Giovannoni got the win on the mound, allowing one hit over three innings with four strikeouts.
Connor Babler went 2-3 with a double in the loss to Carmel. Logan Rasmussen finished 1-2 with a run against Palma.
Monday’s results
Girls basketball
Wheatland 51, East Nicolaus 46
Alexis Durham finished with a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, while adding nine assists and six steals to lead to the Pirates to the win Monday.
Jazmin Williams added 10 points, Daysha Trujillo had eight.
Prep softball
River Valley 8, Chico 7
Abby Shackelford went 3-5 with a run scored and a double, Samantha Hull finished 2-5 and Diana Hull 2-4 as RV edged Chico Monday.
Korrie Almond added a couple hits, including a game-tying three-run home run.
Samantha Hull singled up the middle to plate Kaylee McCumber for the win.
In the circle, Almond fired a complete game with 14 strikeouts.
Last week
Prep track and field
Marysville continued its track and field season with a four-way meet at River Valley last week.
The teams present were River Valley, Sutter, Lindhurst, and Marysville.
Marysville’s winners were announced in the following events.
Varsity Boys:
– Landin Parks won both the 100 (11.65) and the 200 (23.86).
– Jonas Cherry won both the 110 hurdles (17.29) and the 300 hurdles (47.11).
– Canaan Wharry won both the discus (128-1) and the shot put (48-3).
– Enrique Lara won the high jump (6-0).
– The 4x100 relay team of Pablo Alcantar, Landin Parks, Enrique Lara, and Isaak Delozier finished first (46.86).
The 4x400m relay team of Angel Galindo, Davian Santiago, Adam Davis, and Jonas Cherry. finished first (4:23.34).
Varsity Girls:
– Brianna Berard won both the 100 hurdles (18.58) and the 300 hurdles (53.98).
– Jenissa Conway won the 100 (13.00).
– Amelia Adamson finished first in the long jump (15-6).
– Cami Shaver won the high jump (4-6).
– Corrine Mathews won the triple jump (31-5).
– The 4x100 relay team of Amelia Adamson, Corrine Mathews, Jenissa Conway, and Brianna Berard finished first (52.80).
Marysville seeking to hire football coaches
Marysville High School is looking to hire football coaches in the following areas: Freshman head coach and assistants; varsity offensive line, defensive line and defensive coordinator.
These are not on-site teaching positions.
If interested please contact coach Jeff Freeman, jfreeman@mjusd.k12.ca.us.