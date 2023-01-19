It was a matter of minutes before the Marysville High girls basketball team grabbed full control of Wednesday’s rivalry matchup against Lindhurst in the first of two Pioneer Valley League matchups between the schools.
The Indians pulled ahead 18-0 – several of which came directly off forced turnovers at the defensive end – on Lindhurst about the midpoint of the opening quarter. When the eight-minute onslaught was finished, Marysville (17-3, 5-1 PVL) had forced 19 Lindhurst turnovers and scored 21 of its 35 first-quarter points off Blazer miscues.
After one, Marysville led 35-4, en route to a commanding 94-26 win over Lindhurst.
“We scouted (Lindhurst) and we knew if we put a lot of pressure on them they would turn the ball over,” Marysville coach Marvin Prince said. “It went the way we thought it would go that first quarter.”
Marysville’s 6-foot senior post, Karisma Briggs again led the Indians with 21 points, while 6-foot junior Krystal Briggs chipped in 13. In the backcourt, Marysville’s underclassmen, Demi Boykin (sophomore) and Abigail Pietz (freshman) provided 16 and 14 points, respectively, to help guide Marysville to its third straight double-digit win.
While Prince was equally impressed with Marysville’s latest triumph, he said Lindhurst (1-16, 0-6) played hard through 32 minutes.
“I loved their effort, they had no quit,” Prince said. “That shows you that those group of girls are going to always fight to the end. They hustle all game.”
Down 61-9 in the third quarter following a coast-to-coast layup and old-fashioned 3-point play from Karisma Briggs, Lindhurst battled right back with a 3-pointer from Adamaris Garcia – one of a trio of 3s for the senior guard. Garcia finished with 12 points, while Mackenzie Woods added eight points. Together the duo combined for five 3s and 20 of the team’s 26 points.
Lindhurst coach Tad Reid said his team played hard on a difficult night.
“I told the girls (Marysville) was playing like champions and my girls arrived at the last quarter and put the effort in like champions,” Reid said. “It’s wins and losses like this where the other team shows class and respect by coming out and competing hard with all that we got (that) teaches us a lot … That’s what we want to arrive to.”
Lindhurst returns home today to take on Sutter (9-11, 2-4). Marysville will be in Bear River for the opener of a doubleheader with the boys program Friday beginning about 5:30 p.m.