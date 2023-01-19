It was a matter of minutes before the Marysville High girls basketball team grabbed full control of Wednesday’s rivalry matchup against Lindhurst in the first of two Pioneer Valley League matchups between the schools. 

The Indians pulled ahead 18-0 – several of which came directly off forced turnovers at the defensive end – on Lindhurst about the midpoint of the opening quarter. When the eight-minute onslaught was finished, Marysville (17-3, 5-1 PVL) had forced 19 Lindhurst turnovers and scored 21 of its 35 first-quarter points off Blazer miscues.

