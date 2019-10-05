The Marysville High football team may have finally found its identity.
With close to 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns split between three players, Marysville ran Lindhurst up and down the field all night to pound its rival 61-38 for its 10th straight victory in the 47th annual Battle of the Bell Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Marysville.
Jerriah Mcbath led the way with 338 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, including a 74 yarder late in the third to put Marysville in front, 41-14.
“We got a dangerous backfield and we spread the ball around,” Marysville coach Jeff Freeman said. “Second quarter we decided to lock it in and play our brand of football.”
Marysville diversified its backfield attack with the strong edge running from Jake Morawcznski, who finished with 100 yards and a couple scores. Sophomore junior varsity call-up Francisco Zuniga added the last touchdown, a short-yardage jaunt to put Marysville (3-3, 1-0 Pioneer Valley League) up over 60 points late in the fourth.
Lindhurst (2-4, 0-1 PVL) never quit despite getting down 28-6 at the break and 41-14 after 3 quarters. Early in the fourth, quarterback Adrian Armendariz led the Blazers on a drive that would eventually be capped by a short 10-yard screen pass out wide to Sam Alfred that the senior wide out finished for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 41-22 after Simon Enochs’ second two-point conversion at the 10-minute, 55-second mark.
However, it only took Marysville one minute and 20 seconds later to respond, as Mcbath scored his third touchdown on a 38-yard sprint to the right pylon, pushing the lead to 48-22.
Mcbath’s performance was even noticed on the opposing sideline.
“Mcbath is hard to stop, I’ve known him since he was playing in Yuba City,” Lindhurst coach Hark Dulai said. “He’s a great back.”
Dulai said overall the second quarter was defeating for Lindhurst after it was outscored 20-0 in the period and had a couple huge fumble mistakes, one of which led to a touchdown. Down 15-6 Lindhurst was caught deep in its own territory when it botched a pitch that rolled into the end zone for Jose Ramirez-Corona to pounce on for an easy score and 22-6 advantage.
“We don’t have much experience and when things got bad it got a little shaky,” Dulai said. “It’s hard to control the kids sometimes, but they’re young. We’re trying to get better.”
Another issue for Lindhurst was the late-game injury to Enochs.
“We’ll have to see over the weekend, (but) it looks like a leg injury,” Dulai said.
Lindhurst returns home to host Bear River in league next week. Marysville is also home where it will welcome in the defending 5-A NorCal champion Colfax Falcons.