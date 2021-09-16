Wednesday’s home volleyball match for Marysville High School against Sierra Academy out of the Grass Valley area was not ruled a forfeit on either side, according to Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono.
Chiono said the match was canceled after the Sierra Academy coach felt his athletes would not be safe given the circumstances in the gymnasium on Wednesday night.
According to Chiono, the visiting coach walked out during what was supposed to be pregame warmups over concerns of the lack of facial coverings worn inside the gym.
Chiono said via a statement on Thursday that the coach was “absolutely within his right not to play as he felt his athletes would not be safe.”
Chiono said that state guidance on masks was updated and will be followed at all future indoor sporting events at Marysville.
“From this point forward, our indoor athletes will be wearing face masks,” he said. “We are suggesting to our supporters to wear masks. At any time a team may say they do not feel safe if the fans are not wearing masks.”
If a similar situation to Wednesday happens again, Chiono said the game will end or not begin at all.
“At this point everyone that lives in California understands that masks should be worn indoors, especially in school facilities,” he said. “We are to the point that if our fans do not follow the mandates, we may lose more opportunities to play. It is that simple.”
Marysville returns home to host Colfax Tuesday, Sept. 21, to kick off league.
Marysville and Sierra Academy are scheduled to play again in a junior varsity only contest Oct. 4 in Grass Valley. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.