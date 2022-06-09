Yuba City resident and NAIA/NCAA golf tournament qualifier, Nick Maddalena is taking over the Marysville HIgh golf team for his old prep coach, Steve Fochs.
As one of Maddalena’s first orders of business, the program is hosting a fundraiser June 27 at Peach Tree Golf & Country Club in Linda called the “The Longest Day of Golf.” The event features Marysville players competing all day to help raise money for team uniforms and golfing tees for the boys and girls teams next year, Maddalena said in a statement.
Maddalena said the public can sponsor the players with a single donation or by making a pledge to the players per hole on the day of the fundraiser.
Maddalena, who has lived in Yuba-Sutter most of his life, attended Faith Christian High School and played on the school’s golf team for Fochs. Maddalena was named league MVP three of the four years that Faith Christian won league.
Maddalena then went onto play golf at Simpson University in Redding where he qualified for the postseason as an individual and team. After his playing days, Maddalena coached at Simpson as a grad assistant in his fifth year.
At Marysville, Maddalena will be assisted by Sutter High golf standout Zach Kuykendall and Richard Maddalena, who was also a local golf coach at Faith Christian and won coach of the year in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League twice.
Maddalena is encouraged with the Marysville golf roster approaching his first year on the job.
“We have a very young promising freshman in Trevor Perkins, who we will be building the program around the next three years,” Maddalena said. “He might even be the best player in the area next season.”