MarysvilleboysBrown.jpg

Marysville’s Joshua Brown Jr. with a layup in transition Wednesday at home against Dixon in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV boys basketball playoffs.  

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The firsts continued for the third-seeded Marysville High boys basketball team on Wednesday with a 97-37 win at home over No. 14 Dixon in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.

Not only did Marysville snap a four-game skid as a program over Dixon, it did so in convincing fashion with a season-high twelve 3-pointers in the first half and a near high in total offensive output. Last week, Marysville scored season-high 106 points against rival Lindhurst of Olivehurst.

