The firsts continued for the third-seeded Marysville High boys basketball team on Wednesday with a 97-37 win at home over No. 14 Dixon in the opening round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs.
Not only did Marysville snap a four-game skid as a program over Dixon, it did so in convincing fashion with a season-high twelve 3-pointers in the first half and a near high in total offensive output. Last week, Marysville scored season-high 106 points against rival Lindhurst of Olivehurst.
The production continued, and perhaps even got better against Dixon, according to head coach Stan Easter.
Marysville dropped in the first 14 points of the first quarter and 16 of the initial 18, helped in part by 11 from senior Amrin Mann, who drilled four 3s in the first quarter. Mann had 17 of his 18 points in the first 8 minutes, while senior guard Joshua Brown Jr. netted 13 of his game-high 21 to help Marysville build at 38-5 lead at halftime.
“That shot it extraordinary tonight … That was the best first quarter or first half that they have played all year,” Easter said. “Dixon plays a really weird 1x2x2 zone and we worked on it a couple days, and they executed everything we wanted to do. That’s a testament to them taking what we are coaching them on and applying it.”
At that point, the game was well decided and Marysville (26-3) was en route to its 21st straight victory, which Easter said ranks as one of the best streaks in program history.
While 21 is impressive, Easter said the streak he is focused on is four – which is the path to the first SJS D-IV championship since 1993.
“It’s so big when you think about it, but for us we are focusing on four wins in a row,” Easter said. “After we won the 20th in a row we said, ‘OK, that’s great, we got to win four in a row.’”
The next step is tonight at home against No. 6 Liberty Ranch (14-15), the reigning SJS D-IV champion.
Marysville will likely be well rested coming into tonight as most its first unit left the game at about the midpoint of the third. Right before the first unit headed to the bench, Marysville’s three big pieces contributed another transition bucket when Mann found Kayden Ellyson, who hit Brown for a reverse layup to push the lead to 69-11 about the 6-minute mark of the third.
“The way they shared the ball, they are so unselfish,” Easter said.
Brown and Mann led the offense again, while Ambelique Clarke swished 12 on two 3s and Dennis Syders and Nicqwan Mills each provided nine to round out the offensive leaders. Eleven of the 12 players who collected minutes scored for Marysville to help it finish up its first postseason win.