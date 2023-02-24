Ellyson.jpg

Marysville’s Kayden Ellyson inside Friday at Golden 1 Center during the Indians’ 65-63 win in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship over Calaveras. 

 Courtesy of Chris Pedigo

The Marysville High boys basketball team can call itself Sac-Joaquin Section champions again.

For the first time in 30 years, the third-seeded Indians won the final game of the Sac-Joaquin playoffs with a narrow takedown of Calaveras, 65-63 in the SJS Division IV championship Friday afternoon at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Tags

Recommended for you