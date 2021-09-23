The Marysville High football team was able to snap a two-game slide against Gridley with a 22-19 win on the road over the Bulldogs Thursday night at the Boneyard.
The go-ahead score for Marysville (4-1) came late in the fourth quarter, with about four minutes left, after quarterback Thomas Hinojosa hit Trishton Henderson on a 40-yard scoring strike. Following the successful 2-point conversion on a run by Danny Lanini, Marysville went ahead 22-19.
Gridley (1-2) had two more opportunities with about four minutes left in the fourth. The first one was the team’s best chance according to head coach Matt Kemmis.
Gridley would drive it down into the red zone before throwing a pick that Kemmis said ricocheted off “something” before landing into the hands of Elijah Marin for his second interception.
Marysville ended up punting it back to Gridley for one more chance.
Gridley fell short in the approximate final 1 minute, 10 seconds and came up shy this year to its Highway 70 rivals.
Gridley’s Angel Castaneda had a touchdown reception, while Andrew Engelmann led the team in receiving.
Quarterback Shay Carr rushed it 22 times for 103 yards and scored twice.
Gridley hosts Live Oak in the annual Harvest Bowl next week.
Marysville’s Marin led Jordan Holmes’ squad with two interceptions, a rushing touchdown and a 70-yard kickoff return for a score.
Marysville begins league next week at home against Bear River.
“We’re hoping to have the whole starting lineup back next week,” Holmes said.