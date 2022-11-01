Marysville High football overpowered Twelve Bridges, out of Lincoln, 35-21 on senior night Friday to cap off the regular season with a 7-3 overall record and 4-2 Pioneer Valley League record.
The record is the team’s best in five seasons, and is led by first year head coach Will Claggett.
Marysville earned a No. 4 seed and first-round bye in the Sac-Joaquin Division VI playoffs which get underway this week at various sites around Northern California. Marysville will host the winner of No. 5 Bradshaw Christian and No. 12 Delhi beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in the D-VI quarterfinals.
“We’re incredibly excited to go from the past five to six years of losing football to finish the regular season 7-3 and have the opportunity for a bye-week and a home game playoff. It’s huge for us,” said Claggett about heading into the postseason. “The kids put in a ton of work in order for this to be a reality, and now we’re starting to reap the benefits of that.”
Marysville is one of two in the area to earn opening-round byes, with Sutter Union grabbing the No. 1 seed in the SJS Division V playoffs. The Huskies (10-0) open the postseason at home against the winner of No. 8 Ripon and No. 9 Rosemont Nov. 11 in the quarterfinals.
Yuba City (4-6) earned a No. 11 seed and first-round game Friday against No. 6 Vista del Lago (6-4). The two have not met in the MaxPreps era.
Marysville opens up on Twelve Bridges
Twelve Bridges had momentum with two unanswered scores bringing a 28-0 deficit to 28-14 with six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Marysville closed the door late in the fourth with a 52-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 35-14 with just five-and-a-half minutes to go.
The Indians opened the game with an almost eight-minute opening drive punctuated by senior running back Danny Lanini crossing the goal line from five yards away on a pitch play to put Marysville ahead 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.
The Marysville defense would get the ball back minutes later, setting up another long drive for the Indians, kept alive on an unbelievable catch by Lanini, who lunged for the ball after it was initially bobbled by a defender.
That play set up a touchdown for junior wide receiver Bradford Pietz on a counter play where he barreled 15 yards through the middle of the Rhinos defense after a fake handoff by Kayden Ellyson. The touchdown gave the Indians a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Marysville’s first-half dominance continued into the second quarter as the Indians used the potent run game to march down the field once again.
The drive ended with a counter play to Joseph Endicott, who charged through tacklers for a 15-yard touchdown run, putting the Indians up 21-0 with twelve minutes to go in the first half.
A crucial play was Marysville’s fourth touchdown of the night, which came on a long 4th-and-nine: Ellyson faked a handoff and dropped back to find senior tight end Maddox Marino wide open near the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to put the Indians up 28-0 with seven minutes left in the half.
The Rhinos managed their first score of the night as junior quarterback Whit Kruse rolled out to his left and found sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Rodriguez in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 28-7 going into the second half.
Twelve Bridges would make their second strike back halfway through the fourth quarter: Kruse would hand the ball off on a sweep to the right that was reversed to the left on a toss, and then reversed a second time back to the right to allow junior wide receiver Anthony Gallagher to stroll into the end zone, bringing the score to 28-14.
The Indians ran the ball incredibly well. Endicott tallied 100 yards and two touchdowns, Lanini added another 99 and a score of his own, and Pietz brought another 45 yards and another touchdown to the mix.
“That’s our brand of football,” said Claggett about the run game. “We wanted to just start the game and prove that we were going to dominate the line of scrimmage.”
On defense, Lanini recovered a fumble, while senior Andrew Thomas compiled two sacks.
To purchase SJS playoffs tickets visit https://bit.ly/3UiZ4Gm.
East Nicolaus 47, Live Oak 7
East Nicolaus inches closer to a Sacramento Valley League title and playoff bid with a commanding win over Live Oak last week.
East Nicolaus running back Rhett Risse scored twice, including a 52-yard touchdown, while quarterback Tyler Grigsby hit on a rushing score, three passing touchdowns and was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion, helping the Spartans jump out to a 34-0 opening-quarter advantage.
East Nicolaus hits the road Friday to take on Colusa in a battle for the SVL regular-season championship. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Meika Lauppe contributed to this report.