Despite the length of the base hit, each player on the Marysville High baseball team went station-to-station beginning in about the second inning at home against Lindhurst Wednesday in the second of a three-game series between the rivals.
It was an approach put in place by the Marysville coaching staff to soften the beat down that it had already put on its rival from the south county. The Indians took it to Lindhurst for the second time this year, winning 21-0 in a run-rule shortened game. Overall, Marysville has won 22 straight over Lindhurst dating back to 2014 when the Blazers toppled Marysville, 6-5.
To put the streak in perspective, Marysville product Chase Tarr, who is now a graduate student at the University of California at Santa Barbara, was a freshman for the Marysville varsity team in 2014.
Head coach Bill Rollins, whose team is 10-2 overall and 6-0 in the Pioneer Valley League as of Wednesday, knows in prep sports that the trend can easily be reversed between schools that play each multiple times each season.
So after a 15-run first-inning where Marysville batted around and went through two Lindhurst pitchers, Rollins said it was appropriate to change the approach.
“You have coached long enough, you have been on both ends (of a blowout), they would do the same if the roles were reversed,” Rollins said.
Marysville has been lights out since its loss to Chico in an out-of-section game a few weeks back. The Indians have won seven straight and sit atop the PVL standings.
Lindhurst (0-11, 0-6), on the other hand, is in a rebuilding phase under first-year head coach Brian Fernandez. Fernandez was hired late into the process and knew the team would struggle early on.
“We are a young team and really inexperienced … a lot of guys are asking questions about balls and strikes,” Fernandez said. “I’m good with us losing games as long as we are giving a battle.”
The Yuba County schools, which play each other multiple times throughout the year, from the Battle of the Bell in football to baseball and softball in the spring, are trending in opposite directions.
Marysville, fresh off 22 wins during the modified 2021 season, is aspiring to continue its special season and possible run in the Sac-Joaquin Division IV playoffs.
Marysville has three top pitchers, all of whom could be a No. 1 in Rollins’ rotation. Junior Jack Howsley got the start against Lindhurst and struck out 10 in a five-inning, one-hit shutout.
Marysville also has Matthew Haggard and Stevie Cherry who can silence bats each week, Rollins said.
Lindhurst is simply looking to play hard each day, get some experience and build back its program under a fresh regime.
Fernandez said he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon and looks to make Lindhurst formidable once again – even if it takes some time.
“It’s a work in progress,” Fernandez said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere until they get rid of me.”
Fernandez already has a few players to build around, namely the team’s No. 1 in the rotation, Bryan Mora. The junior came in at Marysville Wednesday and struck out four batters in two innings of relief.
Fernandez likes his demeanor on the mound and the way he locates his pitches – a trait that veteran arms sometimes take for granted.
“He has the mentality,” he said. “He doesn’t let things bother him (or) get under his skin. He gets out there and battles.”
With Mora leading the way as a senior in 2023, he will likely be leading a sophomore-heavy group in a new-look PVL with the transfers of Wheatland, Twelve Bridges and Sutter into the mix.
Rollins said the new league will increase to eight teams where everybody will play each other twice in a home-and-home two-game series.
Marysville and Lindhurst wrap up this year’s series today (Friday) at 4 p.m. in Olivehurst.