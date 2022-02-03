On a night when it celebrated its senior class during one of its last home games ever, the Marysville High girls basketball team took care of business on the floor to show that its season could be far from over.
The Indians dismantled Foothill (Sacramento), starting with a late first-quarter run that turned into a 56-24 victory at home over the Mustangs.
The win puts Marysville (18-4, 4-2 Pioneer Valley League) in position to claim at least a piece of its first league title since 1975.
Marysville head coach Marvin Prince said the team needs to beat Bear River (17-1, 5-1) tonight (Friday), then have Bear River lose to Colfax next week to force a three-way tie atop the PVL.
Prince said right now the PVL chase is a three-team race that Marysville, at least in part, can control on its own.
Wednesday was an emotional night with the honoring of five seniors, including Division II prospect Kayden Walker, Prince said.
Prince said Walker was lost for the season back in November in a tournament in Oroville when an opposing player “tackled” her in the open floor and ended her season two games into the year.
Walker tore her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), Prince said.
In honor of senior night, Walker returned to the floor and was gifted the game’s first basket while her leg was wrapped in a brace to protect her injury.
Prince enjoyed seeing what he called his best athlete back on the floor with her teammates.
Prince said Nov. 30 was a hard day for Walker, her family and the program. Even though the injury did not result in a flagrant foul, Prince called it a dirty play after he saw it on film.
“She got wronged,” he said. “One of the Oroville girls came up and tackled her.”
Marysville has stepped up in the absence of Walker and won 18 games behind a three-headed attack in the post – led by Wednesday’s high scorer, sophomore Krystal Briggs.
Briggs finished with 15 points, while junior Karisma Briggs added 12 to help Marysville overtake Foothill with a late first-quarter 12-3 run. From there, the lead grew thanks to what Prince called a new wrinkle that he implemented into the game plan before tipoff.
Prince added a half-court diamond trap to the team’s repertoire, which he called a work in progress.
“When they all move it worked perfectly,” Prince said.
Still, against Foothill (5-8, 0-3), a team with undermanned guard play who are smaller in stature, Marysville was able to capitalize with multiple forced turnovers in the second and third quarters, extending its lead to 29-13 at the break and 35-13 near the midpoint of the third quarter.
The defensive press also helped keep Foothill’s primary threat to just three points in the game.
For Marysville, it was helped offensively with freshman Demi Boykin’s two 3-pointers and nine points off the hand of Janelle Smith.
“(Boykin) is my knock down 3-point shooter; she is doing great,” Prince said. “I’m telling her to play your role, if you take over the defense has to be accountable for you. It’s going to open it up for the post and make their job easier.”
Marysville kicks off tonight’s doubleheader with the boys at 6:30 p.m. against Bear River, a team that the Indians lost to 40-38 during the first go-around in league.