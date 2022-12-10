Marysville High’s fanbase got one of its first real looks at its newest guard, senior Amrin Mann after the MHS boys basketball team swept three days of competition, en route to claiming its own tournament, the Les Schwab Classic Saturday night at Marysville High School. 

Mann was sensational on the third day when he equaled his season-high 23 points on six 3-pointers – four of which came late in the second half – to put away Ponderosa, 76-70 in the finals. 

