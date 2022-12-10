Marysville High’s fanbase got one of its first real looks at its newest guard, senior Amrin Mann after the MHS boys basketball team swept three days of competition, en route to claiming its own tournament, the Les Schwab Classic Saturday night at Marysville High School.
Mann was sensational on the third day when he equaled his season-high 23 points on six 3-pointers – four of which came late in the second half – to put away Ponderosa, 76-70 in the finals.
“This was sweet for the guys,” Marysville coach Stan Easter said. “Our issue the first couple of games is not moving it (the ball) as well. We want to play fast, because we are not big, and we are starting to move it and passing up good shots for great shots.”
Mann’s 3-point barrage began when Marysville (5-2) had the ball last to end the third quarter and Joshua Brown found Mann in the corner for a 3 as time expired to extend the Indians’ lead to 57-50.
Before that, Ponderosa, last year’s No. 1 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs following an undefeated regular season, successfully whittled a 16-point halftime deficit down to manageable circumstances courtesy of a solid inside game and 3-point barrage of its own. Lake Liebscher finished with a game-high 29 points, including 21 in the second half, to bring the Bruins back into the game.
“(Ponderosa) is such a good program,” Easter said. “They shoot the ball so well. I was telling my guys (at halftime) that this game is far from over … they are going to make a run.”
Marysville remained poised and used an offense that Easter called more explosive this year with the addition of Mann from Sutter Union High School to push back in front by double digits, 66-54 following Mann’s fourth 3 of the second half.
“(Mann) was born to score,” Easter said. “He shoots the ball so well and takes a lot of pressure off (Brown), who is our leading scorer, by being another good scorer. Then Dennis Syders, Ambelique Clarke and Kayden Ellyson do such an amazing job guarding the another team’s best guards (to) give Joshua and Amrin a chance to do their thing on offense.”
Mann, the Les Schwab Classic MVP, was aided by Brown’s 19 all scored in the first half, 11 points by Shawn Smith, nine by Ellyson and eight off the hand of Nicqwan Mills.
“Our unsung hero is Nicquwan Mills,” Easter said. “(At) 6-foot-1, he plays center for us and that kid just throws his body around. He had two double-doubles in this tournament and another 10 rebounds tonight. We don’t win this tournament without that kid.
Mills and Brown were selected to the all-tournament team, joining Mann as the MVP.
Marysville is back Monday to take on West Campus in a nonleague game on the road. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Ponderosa fell to 5-3 with the loss.
Men's basketball: Yuba College 84, Shasta College 65
RJ Smith secured a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds to guide the No. 6 ranked team in the state, the Yuba College men’s basketball team to a double-digit win over Shasta College at home Saturday.
Konner Baroni chipped in 14, while Demarreya Lewis-Cooper scored 10. Caden Flowers added 11 points for Yuba College (7-2).
The 49ers are on the road next weekend at the Kris Kringle tournament in Santa Rosa.
Yuba opens up against Foothill Thursday at 4 p.m.
Girls basketball: Wheatland 48, Elite 12
The Pirates bounced back to topple Elite, out of Vallejo, in the consolation bracket Friday night.
Daysha Trujillo scored 18 points and had four steals. Jazmin Williams added 13 points.
At last check, Wheatland is 3-2 on the year.
Girls soccer: Gridley 6, Pierce 0
The Bulldogs were led by Rafaela Anguiano, who scored a hat trick, and Yulissa Martinez, Serenity Rossiter and Maria Espinoza each netting a goal to help Gridley get by Pierce on Thursday.
Defensively the Bulldogs were led by Niria Bandilla's outstanding performance, according to head coach Mark Canfield.
Gridley is 3-1 on the year and hosts Live Oak Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.