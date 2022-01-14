Marysville High School revised its weekly athletic schedule for next week following the decision from the Marysville Joint Unified School District to pause all indoor sports until at least Jan. 24.
The initial decision was made throughout the district due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
On Friday, Marysville Athletic Director David Chiono released a new schedule that has contests beginning Monday for winter sports.
Marysville boys and girls soccer are scheduled to travel to Foothill (Sacramento) Monday night, with the girls kicking off at 4:30 p.m. and the boys 6:15 p.m.
Marysville varsity girls basketball is scheduled to resume its season at 7 p.m. Monday at Pioneer Valley League foe Bear River.
The Marysville varsity boys basketball team will open next week at Bear River, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also on Wednesday, Marysville soccer is scheduled to travel to Center (Antelope) for a doubleheader beginning with the girls at 4:30 p.m.
Marysville wrestling resumes its season at Twelve Bridges in Lincoln beginning at 5 p.m. Jan. 19.
On Friday, Jan. 21, Marysville will host a basketball doubleheader with the girls tipping off action against Center at 6:30 p.m. The boys will follow about 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Jan. 22, Marysville will host Colfax beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity girls. The varsity boys host the Falcons at 7 p.m.
Also next Saturday, Marysville is scheduled to host a soccer doubleheader against Lindhurst at a time to be announced later.
Wrestling will round out next week with the Corning Invitational beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 22.
All games are subject to change.