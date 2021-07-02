Yuba City High product Max Stassi singled in the bottom of third to score Anthony Rendon and help the Los Angeles Angels take down Baltimore, 8-7 in the opener of a three-game set Friday night at Angel Stadium.
Stassi and the Angels built an early lead then were forced to win on a walk-off in the bottom of the ninth.
Stassi finished 2-4 with a run scored and run batted in, pushing his average to .293. Stassi has 14 RBI this season. Los Angeles (40-41) hosts Baltimore this weekend before welcoming Boston to town starting Monday.