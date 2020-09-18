Two days after a three-hit performance and first home run since Aug. 6, Yuba City High product Max Stassi returned to the starting lineup for the Angels Friday night in the series opener against Texas.
Stassi was hitless in three at-bats with a strikeout and walk, dropping his average to .254 (18-71). However, Los Angeles got a couple homers from Albert Pujols and a two-run double by Anthony Rendon to put the finishing touches on the Rangers, 6-2.
The Angels improved to 22-30 and are 4.5 back of the second wildcard spot with eight games to play. Game two against Texas is set for 6:10 p.m. Saturday broadcast regionally on Fox.
Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Former Yuba City Honker and Rockies bullpen coach Darryl Scott and Colorado fell at home to the top-seeded Dodgers, 15-6 Friday, sliding 3 games back in the fight for the playoffs.
The Rockies (22-28) host Los Angeles at 5:10 p.m. Saturday. The game will be only shown regionally.
NorCal scores
Athletics 6, Giants 0